Government Responds Positively To Proposal For “Institution Of National Importance” Status For IIST Thiruvananthapuram; Details Here

IIST Thiruvananthapuram | X

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, is set to be awarded the prestigious status of an "Institution of National Importance" (INI), a designation that highlights its position as one of India's leading institutions for space studies and research.

Famous for its path-breaking contributions, the institute is heavily involved in cutting-edge research across areas like human spaceflight, especially with the nation geared up for the historic Gaganyaan mission.

The news came to the fore when Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor tweeted on X that the Union Government had positively reacted to his appeal for conferring this honoured status on IIST.

Shashi Tharoor tweeted on X, "Hooray! Government responds positively to my request to accord 'institution of National Importance' status to the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram. This will give IISST a much-deserved boost!"

Hooray! Government responds positively to my request to accord “institution of National Importance” status to the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram. This will give IISST a much-deserved boost! pic.twitter.com/907Bimob2z — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 1, 2025

Receipt of the INI recognition is one of the greatest accolades for an institution of higher learning in India. For the IIST, this will translate into greater autonomy, more funding, and more academic freedom, key drivers in advancing its research presence and further entrenching itself as a frontline institution in space science and technology education.

The Department of Space (DoS) has already taken steps to obtain the go-ahead from the concerned authorities to give this status formally.

This action is perfectly in tune with India's larger goal of strengthening its space programme through the development of first-rate scientific genius. By making investments in institutions like IIST, the government is trying to ensure a continuous pipeline of specialists for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its ambitious future missions.

Established in 2007, IIST has consistently encouraged some of the country’s brightest young minds through specialised undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes, with academic training closely aligned to ISRO’s evolving requirements.

Recognition as an INI will elevate the institute’s standing further, fostering innovation, international collaboration, and greater opportunities for students and researchers.

The move has been universally appreciated by students, researchers, and policymakers, who see it as a much-needed step that will consolidate India's hold on space exploration and technological progress.