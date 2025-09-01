 West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 2865 Posts Begins; Check Details Here
West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 2865 Posts Begins; Check Details Here

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: West Central Railway's Railway Recruitment Cell has started online applications for Apprentice positions. Qualified aspirants may submit applications online at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in, which is the official website of WCR and RRC. The deadline to apply for the position is September 29, 2025. This recruiting campaign will fill 2865 positions across the organisation.

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The vacancy details are as follows:

1. JBP Division: 1136 posts

2. BPL Division: 558 posts

3. KOTA Division: 865 posts

4. CRWS BPL: 136 posts

5. WRS KOTA: 151 posts

6. HQ/JBP: 19 posts

Read the official notice here

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost for all applicants is ₹141/-. Aspirants from SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and women must pay an application fee of ₹41/-. The payment should be made online.

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Aspirants will be selected based on a merit list created using the average marks acquired in the 10th grade or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system), plus ITI/Trade marks for all suitable applicants.

Direct link to apply

A merit list will be generated for each trade/division/unit chosen by the candidate, as well as for each community.

A final merit list will be created based on the number of slots in descending order of the candidate's percentage of marks, trade-wise, division-wise, and community-wise.

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Educational qualification: Applicants should have cleared the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with at least 50% marks (no rounding off will be done), in aggregate, from a recognised board for all trades, and must also have a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

2. Age limit: Those interested in applying for the positions must be at least 15 years old and no older than 24 years old as of August 20, 2025.

