 LNMU UG Admission 2025: Registration Window For Vacant Seats Starts Today; Details Here
Lalit Narayan Mithila University will open registration for LNMU UG Admission 2025 for unfilled seats today, September 1, 2025 on the LNMU's official website, lnmu.ac.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
LNMU UG Admission 2025 | lnmu.ac.in

LNMU UG Admission 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University will open registration for LNMU UG Admission 2025 for unfilled seats today, September 1, 2025. Applicants interested in applying for undergraduate courses can visit the LNMU's official website, lnmu.ac.in. The registration window will open till September 2.

Those who wish to submit their applications for the admission round should log in to their account using their application ID, date of birth, and password, and then choose their preferred college.

LNMU UG Admission 2025: How to apply?

To apply online, applicants should follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of LNMU at lnmu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login link, enter the necessary details and then submit.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to select the college and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Note: According to the official announcement, all unenrolled candidates on seats left vacant after registration on the basis of the third choice list for admission in the first half of the four-year graduation session - 2025-29 can choose the college online for online on-the-spot registration on the Lalit Narayan Mithila University website.

The varsity has produced a list of vacant seats by subject, which is accessible via the college's official website.

LNMU UG Admission 2025: Important dates

On September 4, 2025, the university website will disclose the final list of applicants who were chosen online on the spot.

Those who have been chosen for the vacant seats can download their acceptance letter and register for admission to the designated college between September 8 and September 10, 2025.

