 Punjab Introduces Entrepreneurship As Core Subject For Class 11, Aims To Create Young Job Creators
Punjab has introduced entrepreneurship as a core subject for Class 11 students from the 2025–26 academic session, making it the first state in India to do so. The curriculum is practical and project-based, with students developing business ideas, prototypes, and receiving mentorship from teachers.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Punjab Introduces Entrepreneurship as Core Subject for Class 11 | Image: Canva

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has introduced entrepreneurship as a core subject for Class 11 students from the 2025–26 academic year. The initiative was inaugurated by Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and AAP Punjab In-Charge Manish Sisodia on Friday, making Punjab the first state in the country to implement entrepreneurship as a main school subject.

Practical, Activity-Based Curriculum

The curriculum is designed to be hands-on, with students working in teams to develop business ideas, create prototypes, secure initial funding, and launch products or services. Assessment will be done through self-reflection, peer checking, and instructor/mentor feedback. As many as 18 periods a year, 3 for theory and 15 for project work, ensure practical learning without extra academic burden.

Economic Impact and Skill Development

Minister Bains pointed out that with more than 2.68 lakh students in 3,840 schools, even a success rate of 10% could bring in ₹300–400 crore a year in student-driven initiatives. The programme is likely to encourage local employment generation, build community-level economies, and make classrooms idea incubators where teachers will mentor students as startup mentors.

Building Future Innovators

The entrepreneurship topic intends to create skills, including innovation, decision-making, self-sufficiency, and sustainable development. This project is a follow-up of the Punjab Business Blasters Programme, which was initiated in November 2022 through the Punjab Young Entrepreneurs Programme.

