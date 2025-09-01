Punjab Introduces Entrepreneurship As Core Subject For Class 11, Aims To Create Young Job Creators

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has introduced entrepreneurship as a core subject for Class 11 students from the 2025–26 academic year. The initiative was inaugurated by Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and AAP Punjab In-Charge Manish Sisodia on Friday, making Punjab the first state in the country to implement entrepreneurship as a main school subject.
Practical, Activity-Based Curriculum
The curriculum is designed to be hands-on, with students working in teams to develop business ideas, create prototypes, secure initial funding, and launch products or services. Assessment will be done through self-reflection, peer checking, and instructor/mentor feedback. As many as 18 periods a year, 3 for theory and 15 for project work, ensure practical learning without extra academic burden.
Economic Impact and Skill Development
Minister Bains pointed out that with more than 2.68 lakh students in 3,840 schools, even a success rate of 10% could bring in ₹300–400 crore a year in student-driven initiatives. The programme is likely to encourage local employment generation, build community-level economies, and make classrooms idea incubators where teachers will mentor students as startup mentors.
Building Future Innovators
The entrepreneurship topic intends to create skills, including innovation, decision-making, self-sufficiency, and sustainable development. This project is a follow-up of the Punjab Business Blasters Programme, which was initiated in November 2022 through the Punjab Young Entrepreneurs Programme.