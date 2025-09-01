Punjab Introduces Entrepreneurship As Core Subject For Class 11, Aims To Create Young Job Creators

Punjab Introduces Entrepreneurship as Core Subject for Class 11 | Image: Canva

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has introduced entrepreneurship as a core subject for Class 11 students from the 2025–26 academic year. The initiative was inaugurated by Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and AAP Punjab In-Charge Manish Sisodia on Friday, making Punjab the first state in the country to implement entrepreneurship as a main school subject.

Practical, Activity-Based Curriculum

The curriculum is designed to be hands-on, with students working in teams to develop business ideas, create prototypes, secure initial funding, and launch products or services. Assessment will be done through self-reflection, peer checking, and instructor/mentor feedback. As many as 18 periods a year, 3 for theory and 15 for project work, ensure practical learning without extra academic burden.

Read Also CBSE Invites Nominations Of Class 9 To 12 Students For Educational Podcasts And Social Media Content

Economic Impact and Skill Development

Minister Bains pointed out that with more than 2.68 lakh students in 3,840 schools, even a success rate of 10% could bring in ₹300–400 crore a year in student-driven initiatives. The programme is likely to encourage local employment generation, build community-level economies, and make classrooms idea incubators where teachers will mentor students as startup mentors.

Building Future Innovators

The entrepreneurship topic intends to create skills, including innovation, decision-making, self-sufficiency, and sustainable development. This project is a follow-up of the Punjab Business Blasters Programme, which was initiated in November 2022 through the Punjab Young Entrepreneurs Programme.