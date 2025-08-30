 CBSE Invites Nominations Of Class 9 To 12 Students For Educational Podcasts And Social Media Content
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to nominate students from Classes 9 to 12 for its in-house podcasts and social media initiatives. Selected students will get opportunities to feature in educational podcasts, counselling videos, and awareness content produced by CBSE.

Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
CBSE Calls on Schools to Nominate Students for Podcasts, Social Media Initiatives | Image: Canva

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited affiliated schools to nominate students for participation in its upcoming in-house podcasts and social media programs focused on creating engaging educational content.

As per the circular, schools have been asked to identify confident, articulate, and interested students of Classes 9-12 to participate in CBSE's digital initiatives. Such students will be provided an opportunity to appear in podcasts and social media content developed by the Board.

The program is an extension of CBSE's overall strategy to scale up its digital reach through in-house podcasts and videos on educational concerns, counselling guidance, and awareness campaigns. Most of these podcasts are already present on YouTube and other social media channels and provide useful advice to students, parents, and educators.

By engaging students directly, CBSE aims to make its content more accessible and engaging and also to inculcate digital confidence among school children.

CBSE Fixes August 31 Deadline For Class 10, 12 Direct Admissions And Subject Changes For 2026 Exams
CBSE Announces August 31 Deadline for Direct Admission, Subject Change Application in Classes 10, 12

The CBSE has set August 31, 2025, as the deadline for direct admissions and subject change applications in Classes 10 and 12 for the 2025-26 session.

In its latest circular, the Board instructed affiliated schools to settle all such cases within the deadline, making it clear that no requests will be accepted after August 31. The initiative is meant to provide a transparent and time-bound examination process before the 2026 board exams.

According to the timetable, schools are required to prepare and send admission and subject change records to their concerned Regional Offices by September 2, 2025. Approvals will be granted by the Regional Offices by September 15, 2025.

