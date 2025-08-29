CBSE Fixes August 31 Deadline For Class 10, 12 Direct Admissions And Subject Changes For 2026 Exams

CBSE has fixed August 31, 2025, as the deadline for direct admissions and subject change requests in Classes 10 and 12 for the 2026 board exams. | Image: Official Notification

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released guidelines for schools, setting August 31, 2025, as the date for direct admissions and requests for subject change in Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2025-26.

In its latest circular, the Board has said that affiliated schools should address any lapse, emphasising that no cases should be accepted beyond the deadline. The step is part of CBSE's efforts to have a fair and time-bound examination process in the run-up to the 2026 board exams.

Admissions Window to Close by August-End

Schools may give direct admissions up to only August 31, 2025, and they need to furnish compiled records to their respective Regional Offices by September 2, 2025. CBSE Regional Offices will then grant approvals by September 15, 2025.

However, an exception has been made for children of government officials reassigned after the cut-off date. In these situations, papers need to be sent to the Regional Office within two working days from admission through Harkara.

Subject Change Requests

The same schedule holds for subject change requests. The schools have to conclude changes on August 31 and send details to the Regional Offices on September 2. Approvals, according to the Board's Standard Operating Procedures, will be cleared by September 15.

Accountability on Principals

Laying the responsibility directly at the doorstep of school officials, the Board stated that principals and institutional heads would be held responsible for any violations. The circular makes it important to note that prompt compliance with timelines is essential in upholding the sanctity of the examinations.

Regional Overhaul From September

Parallel to this development, CBSE has also announced the establishment of four new regional offices, Lucknow, Gurugram, Ranchi, and Raipur, from September 1, 2025. Till then, admissions and subject-change cases will remain under their parent offices at Prayagraj, Panchkula, Patna, and Bhubaneswar.

Three new Sub-Regional Offices, Agartala, Itanagar, and Gangtok, will fall under Guwahati for the upcoming session.