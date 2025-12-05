 HSSC CET Group C Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
HSSC CET Group C Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

The results of the HSSC Common Eligibility Test 2025 (CET-2025) for Group C positions has been declared by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on the official website at cet2025groupc.hryssc.com. The CET was held on July 26 and 27, 2025, across 1,350 locations in Haryana.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
HSSC CET Group C Result 2025 |

HSSC CET Group C Result 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the results of the HSSC Common Eligibility Test 2025 (CET-2025) for Group C positions on the official website at cet2025groupc.hryssc.com. Candidates can check their status by logging in using their registration number and password.

HSSC CET Group C Result 2025: How to download?

Applicants can follow the processes outlined below to download the HSSC CET result 2025 from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Latest Updates/Result section, click on the “HSSC CET 2025 Group-C Result” or “CET Scorecard Download” link.

Step 3: Next, open the candidate login page.

Step 4: Now, enter the details such as Registration Number, Date of Birth, the necessary security code and then ‘Login’ to access the dashboard.

Step 5: After this, select ‘CET Group-C Scorecard.’

Step 6: The HSSC CET 2025 result and marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the HSSC CET 2025 result and marksheet PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

HSSC CET Group C Result 2025: Details mentioned

After downloading the CET scorecard, applicants must carefully review the details displayed on it. The report card contains critical information such as the applicant's name, roll number, category, scores obtained, qualifying status, and directions for the next round of recruitment.

Note: Any discrepancy should be addressed to HSSC right away to avoid problems during document verification.

HSSC CET Group C 2025: Exam details

The CET was held on July 26 and 27, 2025, across 1,350 locations in Haryana. Approximately 13.47 lakh people took the examination.

HSSC CET Group C 2025: Merit list

The next urgent milestone will be the release of category- and post-specific cut-off marks. The HSSC will then call qualifying candidates for document verification and commence allocating jobs. Given the large number of candidates, final job allocations are likely to be staggered and slow.

