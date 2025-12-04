 WBSU Releases UG CBCS & NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025 At wbsuexams.net; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWBSU Releases UG CBCS & NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025 At wbsuexams.net; Direct Link Here

WBSU Releases UG CBCS & NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025 At wbsuexams.net; Direct Link Here

WBSU has released the UG CBCS and UG NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025. Students can check their scores online using their registration number and captcha code on the official portal.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
article-image

WBSU UG CBCS & NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025: The UG CBCS and UG NEP Sem-II/IV results for 2025 have been formally released by West Bengal State University (WBSU). Through the official university portal, candidates enrolled in undergraduate programs under the National Education Policy (NEP) and the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) can now view their results online.

To safely view subject-specific grades, students must provide their registration number and captcha code. For easy access, a direct link has been supplied.

To view their results, students must provide the captcha code and their registration number.

WBSU UG CBCS & NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025: Steps to check the result

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Dismisses Lilavati Trust Suit Against Former Trustee Over ₹17.2 Crore Recovery Citing Lack Of Charity Commissioner Nod
Bombay HC Dismisses Lilavati Trust Suit Against Former Trustee Over ₹17.2 Crore Recovery Citing Lack Of Charity Commissioner Nod
Woollens, Hot Water Baths & Heaters: Ayodhya And Mathura Temples Shield Deities From Winter Chill
Woollens, Hot Water Baths & Heaters: Ayodhya And Mathura Temples Shield Deities From Winter Chill
Siddaramaiah’s ₹43 Lakh 'Santos de Cartier' Watch Sparks Debate In Karnataka Politics: All You Need To Know About This Luxury Possession
Siddaramaiah’s ₹43 Lakh 'Santos de Cartier' Watch Sparks Debate In Karnataka Politics: All You Need To Know About This Luxury Possession
Mira-Bhayandar To Be Transformed Into 'Free WiFi' Zone In New Year, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mira-Bhayandar To Be Transformed Into 'Free WiFi' Zone In New Year, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

To view and obtain their UG CBCS even semester results, candidates can complete these five steps:

Step 1: Go to wbsuexams.net/resultcbcs__25_all.php, the official result portal.

Step 2: Fill in the appropriate field with your registration number.

Step 3: Accurately enter the captcha code that appears on the screen.

Step 4: To see your outcome, click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Print or save the outcome for your records.

Direct link to check the result

WBSU UG CBCS & NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025:

Students have been urged by WBSU to thoroughly check all information, including personal details and subject-specific grades. The university administration should be notified right away of any inconsistencies. For entrance, reevaluation, and other academic processes, students are also advised to keep a record of their results.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WBSU Releases UG CBCS & NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025 At wbsuexams.net; Direct Link Here

WBSU Releases UG CBCS & NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025 At wbsuexams.net; Direct Link Here

Over 72,000 Foreign Students Now In India As QS WUR 2026 Lists 54 Indian Institutions, Govt Tells...

Over 72,000 Foreign Students Now In India As QS WUR 2026 Lists 54 Indian Institutions, Govt Tells...

IIM Releases CAT 2025 Answer Key At iimcat.ac.in; Here’s How to Download and Challenge

IIM Releases CAT 2025 Answer Key At iimcat.ac.in; Here’s How to Download and Challenge

'UPSC Interview System Completely Free Of Discrimination Or Bias,' Union Minister Jitendra Singh...

'UPSC Interview System Completely Free Of Discrimination Or Bias,' Union Minister Jitendra Singh...

APPSC Exam Calendar For January-February 2025 Out; Here's How To Check

APPSC Exam Calendar For January-February 2025 Out; Here's How To Check