WBSU Releases UG CBCS & NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025 At wbsuexams.net; Direct Link Here

WBSU UG CBCS & NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025: The UG CBCS and UG NEP Sem-II/IV results for 2025 have been formally released by West Bengal State University (WBSU). Through the official university portal, candidates enrolled in undergraduate programs under the National Education Policy (NEP) and the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) can now view their results online.

To safely view subject-specific grades, students must provide their registration number and captcha code. For easy access, a direct link has been supplied.

WBSU UG CBCS & NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025: Steps to check the result

To view and obtain their UG CBCS even semester results, candidates can complete these five steps:

Step 1: Go to wbsuexams.net/resultcbcs__25_all.php, the official result portal.

Step 2: Fill in the appropriate field with your registration number.

Step 3: Accurately enter the captcha code that appears on the screen.

Step 4: To see your outcome, click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Print or save the outcome for your records.

Direct link to check the result

WBSU UG CBCS & NEP Sem-II/IV Results 2025:

Students have been urged by WBSU to thoroughly check all information, including personal details and subject-specific grades. The university administration should be notified right away of any inconsistencies. For entrance, reevaluation, and other academic processes, students are also advised to keep a record of their results.