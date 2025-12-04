IIM Releases CAT 2025 Answer Key At iimcat.ac.in; Here’s How to Download and Challenge

Canva

IIM CAT 2025: The CAT 2025 answer key PDF was made available today. Candidates can use their login credentials to retrieve their response sheet from the iimcat.ac.in website. Candidates can analyse their performance and determine their projected CAT score or percentile by using the official answers found in the CAT 2025 response sheet and answer key.

If candidates believe any of the official answer keys are inaccurate, they can also voice their objections. You can submit the CAT 2025 answer key objection on the iimcat.ac.in website.

IIM CAT 2025: Important dates

CAT 2025 Exam Date: November 30, 2025

Provisional Answer Key Release: December 4, 2025

Response Sheet Release: December 4, 2025

Objection Window Opens: December 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM

Objection Window Closes: December 10, 2025 at 11:55 PM

Final Answer Key: Date to be announced (after reviewing objections)

CAT 2025 Result: Date to be announced (after final answer key is released)

IIM CAT 2025: Steps to download the answer key

Step 1: Go to iimcat.ac.in, the official IIM CAT website.

Step 2: Select the Candidate Login / Response Sheet / Answer Key link from the webpage.

Step 3: Next, input the password and CAT ID/Registration Number.

Step 4: The IIM CAT Answer Key 2025 will now show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF response sheet and tentative answer key.

Step 6: Print it out for your records.

IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection fees

The IIM CAT 2025 answer key objection cost is ₹1,200 for each challenge. Each time a candidate raises an objection, they must pay this sum; if the examination authority finds the objection to be legitimate and accepts it, the price will be fully reimbursed.

IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise an objection

Step 1: Visit iimcat.ac.in, the official IIM CAT website.

Step 2: Next, navigate to the dashboard's Objection Management tab.

Step 3: Next, decide which question number or numbers to contest.

Step 4: Pay the objection fees, provide supporting documentation, give thorough justification, and submit.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.