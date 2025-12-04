APPSC Exam Calendar For January-February 2025 Out; Here's How To Check

APPSC Exam Calendar For January-February Exams 2025 | /psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Exam Calendar 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the APPSC Exam Calendar 2025. Applicants who will appear for various tests can view the exam calendar on the APPSC's official website at psc.ap.gov.in. The exam calendar for January and February 2026 has been published.

The APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 contains the entire exam timetable for the following posts: Agriculture Officer, Technical Assistant (Geo-Physics), Junior Lecturer (Library Science), AEE (Civil), Horticulture Officer, Assistant Engineer, AMVI, Royalty Inspector, Inspector of Factories, Junior Accounts Officer, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, and several Forest Service positions.

APPSC Exam Calendar 2025: How to download?

To obtain the exam calendar, applicants can follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the APPSC Exam Calendar 2025 link.

Step 3: Now, the APPSC Exam Calendar 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: After this, candidates should check the exam dates carefully.

Step 5: Download the APPSC Exam Calendar 2025 and take a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Direct link to access the APPSC Exam Calendar 2025

APPSC 2025: Exam details

According to the exam calendar, the written exams for 21 notifications have been published. The tests will take place in two sessions, from January 27 to 31, and February 9 to 13, 2026. The exam for various positions will be conducted in two shifts: first from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon, and second from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.