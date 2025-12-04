SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Expected Soon At ssc.gov.in; Here’s How To View Your Score

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam | Official Website

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 is anticipated to be made available soon on the Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) official website, www.ssc.gov.in. It is recommended that candidates who took the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam for positions such as Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) should monitor the official portal for updates.

The names and roll numbers of the candidates who met the requirements for Tier 2 will be listed in the result, which will be released in PDF format. The dates of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025 were November 12–November 30.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: Steps to check and raise the objection

Step 1: Go to the CHSL part of the official SSC website, www.ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Get the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 PDF.

Step 3: Determine your approximate score by comparing your responses with the certified answer key.

Step 4: Click the "Raise Objection" link located beneath the answer key notification if disparities are discovered.

Step 5: Within the time frame specified by SSC, submit objections together with legitimate supporting documentation.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates must do the following actions to view the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025:

Step 1: Go to the "Results" section at www.ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Select Tier 1 Result 2025 by clicking the SSC CHSL tab.

Step 3: Search for the notification titled "List of Candidates in Roll Number Order provisionally shortlisted for Tier 2 Examination for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier 1 Result)."

Step 4: After downloading the PDF, look for your name or roll number using Ctrl + F.

Step 5: Note your eligibility status and save the PDF for further use.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: Details mentioned on result

Name of the examination

Candidate’s roll number

Candidate’s full name

Parents’ names (mother’s name and father’s name)

Candidate’s category and subcategory

Candidate’s rank in the exam

Candidates can use Ctrl + F to search their roll number in the PDF

The result PDF can be downloaded and saved for future reference

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.