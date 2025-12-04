Viral Video: CCTV Footage Shows 7-Year-Old Struck By Speeding Bike After Leaving School Bus

Viral Video | X (@punjabkesari)

Viral Video: A horrific CCTV video, taken from a road, went viral and captured the terrifying moment a 7-year-old child was struck by a speeding motorbike just seconds after stepping off a school bus. Heart-wrenching footage widely shared on social media has left viewers in shock while demanding stricter road safety measures near school bus stops.

According to a Punjab Kesari post on X, the incident happened in Patiala in Punjab when a school bus stopped along a narrow rural road to drop children off at home. As the bus stopped, the child could be seen getting out and walking towards the side of the road. In the video, the bus obstructs the view of oncoming vehicles, and in seconds, a motorbike appears from behind the bus at high speed. Before the child could even react, the bike slammed into him, throwing him forward.

Chilling visuals, captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby, show people and bystanders running towards the child as the bike skids ahead. The motorcyclist also falls after losing control, making the scene further intense.

The road had no basic safety infrastructure, including warning signs, speed breakers, or drop-off points. The viral video has reignited conversations about road safety awareness and the need for better protection of children who travel using school buses daily.