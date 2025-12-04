 Viral Video: CCTV Footage Shows 7-Year-Old Struck By Speeding Bike After Leaving School Bus
Viral Video: CCTV Footage Shows 7-Year-Old Struck By Speeding Bike After Leaving School Bus

A shocking video from Patiala captures the terrifying moment a 7-year-old child is struck by a motorbike immediately after stepping off a school bus. The incident, filmed on a road with no safety measures, has gone viral, sparking outrage and calls for stricter road safety near school zones.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video | X (@punjabkesari)

Viral Video: A horrific CCTV video, taken from a road, went viral and captured the terrifying moment a 7-year-old child was struck by a speeding motorbike just seconds after stepping off a school bus. Heart-wrenching footage widely shared on social media has left viewers in shock while demanding stricter road safety measures near school bus stops.

According to a Punjab Kesari post on X, the incident happened in Patiala in Punjab when a school bus stopped along a narrow rural road to drop children off at home. As the bus stopped, the child could be seen getting out and walking towards the side of the road. In the video, the bus obstructs the view of oncoming vehicles, and in seconds, a motorbike appears from behind the bus at high speed. Before the child could even react, the bike slammed into him, throwing him forward.

