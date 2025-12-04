TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Issued; Direct Link Here

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 | tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has issued the TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025. Applicants who will take the written examination can check and get their admit cards from the TNUSRB's official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. This recruitment campaign will fill 1299 SI of Police positions. The registration process began on April 7 and ended on May 3, 2025.

TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the TNUSRB SI admit card, aspirants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the TNUSRB SI admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

TNUSRB SI 2025: Documents required

Candidates appearing for the TNUSRB SI Exam 2025 must carry important documents, including the TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket/Admit Card 2025. They should also bring a valid photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Driving License, or Passport. Additionally, two recent passport-sized photographs (taken within the last six months) are required. All original documents listed in the official notification must be presented, along with any other documents specified by TNUSRB.

TNUSRB SI 2025: Exam details

The written examination will be conducted on 21st December 2025 (Sunday). The exam will be broken into two parts: Part I will be the Tamil Language Eligibility Test, and Part II will include the main written exam, physical efficiency test, viva-voce, and special marks. Each section will receive 100 points.