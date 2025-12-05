NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Begins At mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025 | Canva

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The Round 2 counselling process for NEET PG 2025 under the All India Quota (AIQ) has started by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Following the conclusion of Round 1 for medical and dental postgraduate seats, registration, fee payment, and choice filling opened on December 5, 2025, in accordance with the committee's updated schedule.

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Important dates

Registration & Fee Payment: December 5–9, 2025

Choice Filling: December 6–9, 2025

Choice Locking: Till December 9, 2025

Seat Allotment Processing: December 10–11, 2025

Round 2 Result Announcement: December 12, 2025

Reporting to Colleges: December 13–21, 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Eligibility critieria

Candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 1 can register again and fill fresh choices for Round 2.

Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 but seeking an upgrade must re-register and are still bound by Round 1 seat-retention rules.

Candidates who did not report after Round 1 seat allotment may also register for Round 2, provided they follow the MCC’s seat-forfeiture guidelines.

Only NEET PG 2025 qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the AIQ Round 2 counselling.

Candidates allotted a seat in Round 2 are not allowed to resign once the round concludes, as per MCC rules.

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Steps to register

Candidates must use the official MCC portal (mcc.nic.in) to finish the entire online process:

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in, the official NEET PG counselling website.

Step 2: Fill out a new registration form with your date of birth, security credentials, and NEET PG roll number.

Step 3: If necessary, pay the security deposit and registration charge.

Step 4: Enter the desired course-college alternatives in the December 6 choice filling module.

Step 5: Lock selections by December 9, 2025, at 11:55 p.m.

Step 6: Await the December 10 and 11 seat allocation processing.

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Reporting window after round 2 result

On December 12, 2025, the Round 2 seat allocation results will be made public. All designated candidates must report to their respective colleges between December 13 and December 21, 2025, in accordance with MCC's plan. Candidates must present their original paperwork, allotment letter, identification verification, fee receipt, and, if relevant, category certificates for reporting. Within the specified reporting window, institutions will confirm admission and validate the papers supplied. The official plan makes no mention of an extension of the reporting deadline.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website, mcc.nic.in, for additional details regarding MCC NEET PG counselling 2025.