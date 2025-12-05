PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 331 Posts Underway; Check Details Here

PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025 | Canva

PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025: The online application process for the Group D positions is underway by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB). Candidates can submit the form on the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The application period runs from November 21 to December 15, 2025 (5 p.m.).

PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 331 Group D positions under Advertisement No. 08/2025. The post-wise breakup is:

a. Sewadar: 216

b. Chowkidar: 27

c. Fisherman (Machhi Palak): 68

d. Sweeper-cum-Chowkidar: 10

e. Safai Sevak: 5

f. Sweeper-cum-Mali: 1

g. Mali-cum-Chowkidar: 2

h. Boatman: 1

i. Laboratory Attendant: 1

Note: The salary scale for all posts is ₹18,000-₹56,900 (Level-1, 7th CPC).

PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Candidates must fulfil the essential educational requirements to be considered eligible for the recruitment process. They must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) from a recognised board and must have studied Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject at the matric level. Applications from candidates who do not possess Punjabi at Class 10 will be rejected without exception.

b. Age limit: The age criteria vary according to category as of 1 January 2025. The general category age limit is 18 to 37 years, while SC and BC candidates from Punjab are eligible up to 42 years. Women who are widowed, divorced, or legally separated can apply up to 40 years. Punjab and Central government employees may apply up to 45 years, and persons with disabilities are eligible up to 47 years.

PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Applicants must upload all the required documents during the application process, including a recent passport-size photograph, their signature, and the matriculation certificate. They must also provide proof of having studied Punjabi at the Class 10 level. Additionally, candidates belonging to reserved categories should upload the relevant category certificate, if applicable.

All certificates related to qualification, age, and category must be issued before the last date of application.

PSSSB Group D Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will include a written examination followed by document verification.