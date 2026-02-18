CBSE Introduces Two-Phase Class 10 Board Exams

Mumbai: As the Central Board of secondary education begun Class 10 exams on Tuesday, the board has announced a slew of changes for this year and the forthcoming years.

To lower the pressure on students of securing the perfect score and to have better chances of higher grades, CBSE announced a phase two of the board exams.

The phase one will be mandatory for all the students. While the students who pass will be eligible to improve their performance in up to three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Science and Languages.

Students placed in the compartment category after the first examination will be permitted to appear in the second examination under the Compartment category.

For Science and Social Science, answer scripts will be evaluated subject-wise by the concerned subject experts to enhance accuracy and ensure specialised assessment.

Read Also Mumbai's Madhav Viradiya Scores Perfect 100 Percentile In JEE Main 2026 January Session

Also Watch:

While the two phase exams are expected to begin this academic year, to lower the burden on the teachers the board has also announced On-Screen Marking (OSM) to digitise the grading system.

"The evaluation will transition to a digital system to strengthen transparency, precision and efficiency. The envisaged benefits of OSM include elimination of totalling errors, automated coordination with reduced manual intervention, faster evaluation through wider teacher participation, savings in transportation time and cost, and enabling teachers to continue regular duties at their schools," stated the board.

Post-result verification of marks will no longer be required, reducing manpower requirements. The system enables participation from all affiliated schools, including those overseas, and promotes environmentally sustainable digital evaluation.

However, for this academic year, the grading will continue in the physical mode.