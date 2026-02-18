CMAT 2026 Result Released At cmat.nta.nic.in: Check Scorecard & Steps To Download | Website: https://cmat.nta.nic.in/

CMAT 2026 Result OUT: The CMAT 2026 results have been released. By signing in to the CMAT-NTA website, you can obtain the scorecard. NTA will also release a notice reporting the results of the CMAT 2026 and the release of candidate data. Candidates can visit cmat.nta.nic.in, the official website, to view their CMAT 2026 score.

CMAT 2026 Result OUT: Important dates

• CMAT 2026 exam conducted – January 25, 2026

• Provisional answer key released – January 31, 2026

• Objection window closed – February 2, 2026

• Result announcement (Expected); final answer key if objections accepted – February 18, 2026

CMAT 2026 Result OUT: Steps to check the result

See the following methods for downloading the scorecard:

Step 1: Go to cmat.nta.nic.in, the official CMAT website.

Step 2: Select the 'CMAT-2026 Scorecard' tab.

Step 3: Enter your CMAT 2026 application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: To view the dashboard, select the 'Submit' option.

Step 5: Print the scorecard after downloading it.

CMAT 2026 Result OUT: Details mentioned on results

• Candidate’s Name

• Roll Number

• Application Number

• Candidate’s Photograph

• Category and other personal details (if applicable)

• Exam Date and Shift Details

• Sectional Scores

• Overall (Total) Score

• Percentile Score