Not 100, Not 99 - JEE Main 2026 Aspirant With 0.57 Percentile Trends On Internet, Says ‘Ask Me Anything But How Not to Prepare for....'

After the announcement of JEE Main Results 2026, top rankers with 100 and 99 percentiles usually receive the most attention, but this Reddit user has a different viewpoint. This Reddit user proudly claimed the bottom spot in the JEE Main 2026 results. He disclosed a startling 0.57 percentile, via reddit post which went viral and generated thousands of reactions, memes, roasts, and even an unexpected amount of admiration.

The aspirant invited strangers to "roast him in HD" during an AMA on r/JEENEETards, instead of concealing the score or removing the post out of embarrassment.

According to the viral screenshot, the student secured:

Physics: 12.9624080

Chemistry: 0.3625848

Mathematics: 31.8722563

Total NTA Score: 0.5715955 percentile

The Reddit user also added a disclaimer stating that "Before anyone asks: yes, this is real. No, it’s not a typo. Yes, my parents are alive (emotionally questionable). This is what the bottom looks like before a climb. Please use this post responsibly and roast me in HD. ”.

This story immediately drew attention not only because of the historically low percentile but also because of the student's unapologetically humorous and honest tone.

One of the users under the comment section says, "Bro, it's actually more difficult to score this percentile than the 99th percentile." Another user questioned, “What's the difficulty in leaving a question unattempted?".

When someone else asked, "What errors did you make to receive such a low grade? The Reddit user says that motivation confused him with preparation.

This viral post is a welcome change of pace, acknowledging the situation and making lighthearted remarks about the JEE Main Exams, which are among the hardest engineering entrance exams with a success rate of over 1%.