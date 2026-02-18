 Rajasthan: Jaipur's Swami Keshvanand Institute Of Technology Receives Bomb Threat; Campus Evacuated
Panic gripped SKIT in Jaipur after a bomb threat email claimed explosives were planted on campus. Students and staff were evacuated as police, fire teams and the bomb squad conducted a thorough search. No suspicious object has been found so far, and officials suspect a hoax. A similar threat to Rajasthan High Court a day earlier also turned out to be fake.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Jaipur's Swami Keshvanand Institute Of Technology Receives Bomb Threat; Campus Evacuated | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: Panic spread at Swami Keshvanand Institute of Technology, Management and Gramothan (SKIT) in Jagatpura, Jaipur, on Wednesday after the college received a bomb threat via email.

Following the threat, the college administration immediately evacuated students and staff from the campus as a precautionary measure.

Police, fire brigade teams, and the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and launched a full-scale search operation across the campus.

According to officials, the email claimed that explosive devices had been planted on the college premises and threatened a blast at a specific time.

As a safety measure, all buildings and sensitive areas of the campus are being thoroughly checked.

article-image

Police officials said that no suspicious object has been confirmed so far, but the search operation is ongoing to ensure complete safety.

The police cyber team is tracing the origin and location of the threatening email.

Authorities suspect that the threat may be a hoax, as similar fake bomb threats have been sent to educational institutions in the past. However, security agencies are treating the incident seriously and following all safety protocols.

After the threat message, students and staff gathered near the college gate as the administration ensured their safe evacuation. Police have urged people to remain calm and avoid spreading rumors.

Officials stated that the situation is under control and further updates will be issued after the search operation is completed. Strict action will be taken against those responsible if the threat is found to be fake.

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan High Court also received bomb threat and was evacuated.

According to sources, the High Court administration received a threatening email warning of an explosion at the court complex.

Following the threat, security agencies immediately took control of the premises. As a precautionary measure, lawyers, litigants, and staff were asked to vacate the courtrooms. However the threat turned out to be hoax.

The Rajasthan High Court has received multiple bomb threats via email in the recent months, all of which are under investigation.

