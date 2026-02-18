Bihar: Class 10 Student Found Dead On Railway Tracks; Family Says Denial Of Exam Entry Led To Suicide | Representational Image

Patna: A student, who was to appear for the Class 10 examination, was found dead near the railway track in a village in Bihar, said police on Wednesday. The family has alleged that the student committed suicide after being denied entry for being late to the exam centre.

The incident occurred in Maharajchak village under the jurisdiction of Masaurhi Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Komal Kumari, daughter of Mantu Yadav, a resident of Kharjama village. Her body was found near a railway track, sending shockwaves across the area.

According to family members, Komal had gone on Tuesday to the Barni High School examination centre in Dhanrua to appear for the Matriculation exam.

However, she reportedly reached the centre at 9.07 a.m., after which the gates were closed.

Despite repeated requests, she was not allowed to enter the examination hall.

Family members said Komal returned home deeply distressed after being denied entry.

She later changed her clothes and left the house, but did not return. In the evening, the family received information that the body of a girl had been found near the railway track.

The body was later identified as Komal Kumari.

Komal’s parents work as daily-wage labourers outside the village. Her grandmother, who lives in Maharajchak, identified the body around 9.30 p.m. after receiving information from locals.

A relative of the deceased, Sunita Kumari, said, “She went to the Barni High School exam centre, but when she arrived at 9.07 a.m., the gate had already been closed. She came home very worried, changed her clothes, and went out. In the evening, we were informed that she had been hit by a train.”

Police reached the spot after receiving information, took the body into custody, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

An investigation has been initiated based on the statements of the family members.

Confirming the incident, Vivek Bharti, Station House Officer of Masaurhi Police Station, said, "The body of a young woman, identified as Komal Kumari from Kharjama village, has been recovered near the railway track. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway."

It may be noted that the Matriculation examination is conducted in two shifts.

The first shift begins at 9.30 a.m., with entry permitted only until 9.00 a.m., while the second shift starts at 2.00 p.m., with entry allowed until 1.30 p.m.

Even a delay of one minute results in denial of entry, as per examination rules.

The incident has sparked grief and anger in the region, once again raising questions about the rigid examination protocols and the immense psychological pressure faced by students.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)