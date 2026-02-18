 SBI Mains Result 2026 Likely Soon: Here’s How To Access Results
The State Bank of India is expected to release the article anytime soon on the official website. Candidates can access the result by visiting the official websites sbi.co.in. and sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. Candidates can access their results by adding their registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
The State Bank of India is expected to release the article anytime soon on the official website. Candidates can download the result by visiting the official websites sbi.co.in. and sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. Candidates can access their results by adding their registration number, roll number, and date of birth. The candidates who are qualified will be further shortlisted for final appointment. The SBI recruitment aims to fill 6,859 clerk posts. 

SBI Main Result 2026: How to Check the Results?

Candidates can check out the details on how to download the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the Careers section from the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) Main Result link.

Step 4: SBI Main Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can check the SBI Main Result 2026 from the official website.

SBI Main Result 2026: Scorecard Details

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Overall Marks

Section-Wise Marks

Cutoff Marks

SBI Main Result 2026: Cutoff

Candidates can check out the expected cutoffs below:

Check out the state/UT-wise expected cut-off marks for the general category.

Bihar: 52–55

Gujarat: 52–55

Haryana: 59–62

Chhattisgarh: 63–66

Delhi: 58–61

Maharashtra: 72–75

Meghalaya: 35–38

Himachal Pradesh: 75–78

Jammu & Kashmir: 67–70

Madhya Pradesh: 68–71

Jharkhand: 57–60

Karnataka: 57–60

Kerala: 77–80

Odisha: 78–81

Punjab: 69–72

Rajasthan: 58–61

Sikkim: 59–62

Tamil Nadu: 55–58

Telangana: 43–46

Tripura: 62–65

Uttar Pradesh: 61–64

Uttarakhand: 64–67

West Bengal: 80–83

Andaman & Nicobar: 75–78

Arunachal Pradesh: 42–45

Assam: 66–69

SBI Main Result 2026: What's Next?

After the declaration of SBI Main Result 2026, candidates will have to go through following stages:

Document Verification

Appointment Letter

Joining

