CMAT 2026 Exam Date Released At cmat.nta.nic.in; Scheduled For January 25

CMAT 2026 Exam Date: The dates for the CMAT 2026 exam have been announced by the National Testing Agency. The datesheet that was made public states that the CMAT exam would be administered by NTA on January 25, 2026. The test will take place over the course of 180 minutes at several locations.

Applications for CMAT 2026 ended on November 26, 2025. Candidates will only be able to take the CMAT 2026 if they have finished the online application process. The announcement states that the exam city and centre will be announced on the official website prior to the exam date.

Direct link for the official notification

CMAT 2026 Exam Date: Important details

CMAT 2026 Exam Date: January 25, 2026

Duration of Exam: 180 minutes (3 hours)

Language of Paper: English only

CMAT 2026 Exam Date: Exam pattern and time structure

Total exam duration is 180 minutes, and candidates must complete the entire CMAT within this time.

No sectional time limits are imposed, allowing candidates to move freely between sections.

This structure helps candidates plan their strategy, switch sections as needed, and manage time based on their strengths.

Effective time management is crucial, as the three-hour test requires continuous focus, balanced speed, and accuracy.

The exam includes questions from Quantitative Technique & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

CMAT 2026 Exam Date: Admit card

CMAT admit cards will only be given to applicants who have successfully completed the CMAT 2026 registration and application process. A few days prior to the tests, the admit card will be distributed. The official website, cmat.nta.nic.in, will offer the CMAT 2026 admission card for download. Students must go to the official website and log in using their login ID and password in order to download the admission card.

CMAT 2026 Exam Date: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate name

Roll number

Exam name

Exam centre name and address

Subjects

Candidate photograph and signature

Reporting time to the centre

Exam day instructions

For the most recent information about the exam, candidates taking the CMAT 2026 are advised to continue checking the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.