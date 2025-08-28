CBSE Board Exams 2026: Major Reforms Announced For LOC Submission Process For Class 10 And 12; Check Details

CBSE Board Exams 2026 | Image: Canva

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a set of reforms, announcing the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The reforms, announced through an official notification, are intended to integrate data accuracy and enhance exam management.

Two-Board Exam Policy Introduced for Class 10

For a big change from past years, CBSE will introduce the two-board examination policy for Class 10 students. The Main Examination, which will be held in mid-February 2026, will be mandatory for all students.

The schools will make sure that the LOC for every candidate giving this main exam is submitted in the stipulated time frame. For the Second Board Examination, schools will be allowed to submit the LOC once the first exam is over.

APAAR ID Compulsory for LOC Submission in India

For uniformity with national academic records, the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID will now be mandatory for all Class 10 and 12 candidates studying in Indian schools.

The APAAR ID will be verified at the time of submission of the LOC. CBSE schools abroad are, however, exempted from this due to varying administrative and legal frameworks.

Special Portal Launched for CWSN Data

In order to ensure better support to inclusivity, CBSE has introduced a special portal for Children With Special Needs (CWSN). Schools are directed to post correct data and documents for CWSN candidates on this portal.

This step is taken to ensure that the deserving students get the required accommodations and relaxations during the board examinations.

Key Candidate Information Required

The Board has emphasised correct data entry and requested schools to make proper checks for all the candidate details prior to submission. The schools are required to collect and submit the following information:

-Candidate's full name

-Patron's / Mother's / Guardian's name

-Date of Birth

-APAAR ID (for Indian schools)

-Proper subject codes and combinations according to CBSE's scheme of studies

-Category of Examination (Fresh, Improvement, or Compartment)

-Only those candidates whose validated and properly submitted LOC information will be allowed to sit for the 2026 board exams.