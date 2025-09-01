 APSC UTO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 43 Urban Technical Officer Posts Starts From September 5; Check Application Fees Here
APSC UTO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 43 Urban Technical Officer Posts Starts From September 5; Check Application Fees Here

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from qualified applicants for the 43 Urban Technical Officer Posts. The application process starts from September 5.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
APSC UTO Recruitment 2025 | Canva

APSC UTO Recruitment 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from qualified applicants for the positions of Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade-III) Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Environmental Engineer, Housing and Urban Affairs Department, under ADVT No. 29/2025. Candidates can apply for the positions via apsc.nic.in. The pay scale is Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 1,10,000/-

APSC UTO Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Start of application process: 05-09-2025

2. Last date to apply: 25-09-2025

3. Last date to make payment: 27-09-2025

APSC UTO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment intends to fill 43 posts. The post-wise details are as follows:

1. Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade - III) - Civil Engineer: 10

2. Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade - III) - Mechanical Engineer: 16

3. Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade - III) - Electrical Engineer: 11

4. Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade - III) - Environmental Engineer: 6

Read the official notice here

APSC UTO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The category-wise application fees are as follows:

1. General category: Rs. 297.20

2. OBC/ MOВС category: Rs. 197.20

3. SC/ ST/ BPL/ PwBD Candidates: Rs. 47.20

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out At upsssc.gov.in; Here's How To Download
article-image

APSC UTO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Educational qualification: Candidates must hold a full-time B.E./B.Tech degree in Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical Engineering from an AICTE-recognised university/institute. Those with a full-time B.E./B.Tech in Environmental Engineering, or in Civil Engineering with a Master’s in Environmental Science/Environmental Engineering from an AICTE-recognised university/institute, are also eligible.

Age limit: The minimum age required for applicants is 21 years, while the maximum age limit has been fixed at 38 years. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per the applicable government rules and regulations.

