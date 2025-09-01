AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Canva

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee will close the registration window for the first round of NEET UG Counselling 2025 for all India quota seats today, September 1. Qualified applicants can submit their applications for AACCC counselling via the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important dates

The online application window is available until 2 p.m., while the fee payment window remains open until 5 p.m.

The choice filling facility will close at 11:55 p.m. Applicants can lock their completed choices between 2 and 11:55 p.m.

About AACCC counselling

AACCC counselling is for admission to all India quota (AIQ) seats in BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS under Govt./Govt. Aided/Central Universities (CU)/National Institutes (NI)/Deemed University (DU) and B. Pharm(Ay) Seats under ITRA, Jamnagar.

On September 4, the committee will reveal the first round seat allotment results. Candidates who are chosen will need to report to their designated institutions between September 5 and 12, 2025. The information of those who applied will be reviewed between September 13 and 14.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Application fees

The counselling fee varies based on the type of institution and the candidate’s category. For AIQ Government Colleges, AIQ Government-Aided Colleges, and Central Universities/National Institutes (CU/NI), the fee is ₹1000 for UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL candidates, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are required to pay ₹500. For Deemed Universities, the counselling fee is ₹5000 for candidates of all categories.

AACCC or AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2025: Important points

AACCC or AYUSH NEET UG counselling will take place in three rounds, followed by stray vacancy rounds. Applicants can obtain additional information by reviewing the comprehensive schedule.

The AACCC advised applicants to sign up using the same mobile number/email address they used to register for the NEET UG 2025 exam.

Aspirants must verify that all information entered into the online registration/application form is correct and factual. For AACCC counselling, the data they submitted during NEET UG will be pre-filled.

All admissions will be completed online. According to the AACCC, applicants should physically report to the selected institute and obtain an online-generated temporary admission letter to confirm that they were admitted using the online form.