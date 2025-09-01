MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made changes to the NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule, rescheduling important dates for the second round of the admission process. The new schedule states that round 2 registration will open on September 4 and run till September 9, 2025, through the official portal at mcc.nic.in.
Choice filling will take place between September 5 and 9, choice locking on September 9 between 4 pm and 11:55 pm. Seat allotment will be done on September 10 and 11, and the result will be declared on September 12, 2025.
Shortlisted candidates will report between September 13 and 19, 2025, while institutes will cross-check the joined candidates' information on September 20–21, 2025.
In a relief to all, MCC has also continued the resignation facility for Round 1 seats until September 3, 2025, so that students can withdraw without forfeiture of the security deposit.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Round 2 Schedule
Registration Period: September 4 – September 9, 2025
Choice Filling: September 5 – September 9, 2025
Choice Locking: September 9, 2025 (4:00 PM – 11:55 PM)
Seat Allotment Processing: September 10 – September 11, 2025
Seat Allotment Result: September 12, 2025
Reporting to Allotted Institutes: September 13 – September 19, 2025
Verification of Joined Candidates by Institutes: September 20 – September 21, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Here's How To Apply
Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal
Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents documents
Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button
Note: Download the NEET UG Counselling 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.