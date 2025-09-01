FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Registration Live At nmc.org.in, Apply By September 30

FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Registration | Official Notification

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has rolled out the registration window for the FMGE 2025 eligibility certificate, which is now a prerequisite for applicants of the December screening test. The applicants can apply online on the website nmc.org.in between September 1 and September 30.

Without this certificate, the candidates will not be allowed to appear for the FMGE, which is administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The test is conducted for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India holding foreign medical qualifications and who want to practice medicine in India.

Applicants can contact eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or eligibility@nmc.org.in to check the progress of their certificate application using their file tracking number. NMC has made it clear that no queries will be accepted without the tracking ID.

The news comes after the recently announced FMGE June 2025 results, where just 18.61% of the candidates had cleared the test. Close to 30,000 candidates failed to make the cut, highlighting the struggle for foreign medical graduates to achieve Indian standards. The test dates for December 2025 will be revealed soon.