 FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Registration Live At nmc.org.in, Apply By September 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Registration Live At nmc.org.in, Apply By September 30

FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Registration Live At nmc.org.in, Apply By September 30

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has opened applications for the FMGE 2025 eligibility certificate, mandatory for December exam aspirants. The application window will remain active from September 1 to September 30 at nmc.org.in. Candidates without the certificate will not be allowed to register for the FMGE screening test.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Registration | Official Notification

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has rolled out the registration window for the FMGE 2025 eligibility certificate, which is now a prerequisite for applicants of the December screening test. The applicants can apply online on the website nmc.org.in between September 1 and September 30.

Without this certificate, the candidates will not be allowed to appear for the FMGE, which is administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The test is conducted for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India holding foreign medical qualifications and who want to practice medicine in India.

Read Also
NCERT Marks 65th Foundation Day, Unveils Bal Vatika TV Channel & DIKSHA 2.0 With AI Tools
article-image

Applicants can contact eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or eligibility@nmc.org.in to check the progress of their certificate application using their file tracking number. NMC has made it clear that no queries will be accepted without the tracking ID.

The news comes after the recently announced FMGE June 2025 results, where just 18.61% of the candidates had cleared the test. Close to 30,000 candidates failed to make the cut, highlighting the struggle for foreign medical graduates to achieve Indian standards. The test dates for December 2025 will be revealed soon.

FPJ Shorts
'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet, Applauds His Success
'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet, Applauds His Success
Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New Recruitment Process
Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New Recruitment Process
MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4
MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4
Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Orders Reinstatement Of Professor Belonging To Scheduled Caste Community; BIM Faces Allegations Of Non-Compliance
Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Orders Reinstatement Of Professor Belonging To Scheduled Caste Community; BIM Faces Allegations Of Non-Compliance

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New...

Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New...

MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4

MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4

Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Orders Reinstatement Of Professor Belonging To Scheduled Caste Community; BIM...

Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Orders Reinstatement Of Professor Belonging To Scheduled Caste Community; BIM...

Youths Protest Outside Jharkhand Public Service Commission Office In Ranchi Over Delay In...

Youths Protest Outside Jharkhand Public Service Commission Office In Ranchi Over Delay In...

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out At upsssc.gov.in; Here's How To Download

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out At upsssc.gov.in; Here's How To Download