DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025 Released At dda.gov.in; Check Exam Dates And Download Steps

DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: The admit card for the Group A, B, and C recruitment exam 2025 has been made public by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Through the official DDA portal, candidates who have successfully applied for a variety of positions under DDA Recruitment 2025 can now view their admission cards online. The DDA Group A, B, and C admit card 2025 can be downloaded by applicants using their date of birth, enrolment number, or registration ID.
DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Important dates
Exam dates: December 16, 2025 to January 03, 2026
Release of exam city details: December 08, 2025
Admit card availability: December 14, 2025
DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Key Details
Total vacancies:
1,732 posts across Group A, B and C categories
Posts offered:
Deputy Director
Assistant Director
Assistant Executive Engineer
Junior Engineer
Stenographer
Patwari
Mali
Multitasking Staff (MTS)
Other ministerial and non-ministerial posts
DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Educational qualification
MTS and Mali: Class 10th or 12th pass with prescribed skills
Deputy Director and Assistant Director: Relevant degree as per post
Junior Engineer: Qualification in the respective engineering discipline
Other posts: As specified in the official notification
DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Age limit
Age criteria vary according to the post applied for
Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per DDA rules
Note: Candidates must ensure they meet all educational and age criteria before applying
DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Application Fee Details
General / EWS / OBC candidates: Rs 2,500
SC / ST / PH / Female candidates: Rs 1,500
Mode of payment:
- Debit card
- Credit card
- Internet banking
- IMPS
- Mobile wallets
DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card
Applicants can download their admission card by following these five steps:
Step 1: Go to dda.gov.in, the official DDA recruitment website.
Step 2: Select "DDA Group A, B, C Exam City Intimation" after navigating to the "Recruitment" or "Latest Notification" area.
Step 3: Enter the captcha code and your Enrolment Number, Registration ID, or Date of Birth.
Step 4: To view the details of your exam city and admit card, click the login option.
Step 5: Print the admit card after downloading it for your records.
DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned
Name of the candidate
Roll number and application number
Exam date and exam shift
Exam city and exam centre address
Reporting time and gate closing time
Exam day instructions and guidelines
Note: Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination hall. Entry will not be permitted without it.
DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Selection process
Written examination
Interview or skill test (as per the post)
Document verification
Medical examination
Before the test, candidates are urged to review all of the instructions listed on their admission card. A copy of the admit card should be kept securely until the recruiting process is over, and the DDA urges all candidates to confirm their exam city and reporting time beforehand.