 DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025 Released At dda.gov.in; Check Exam Dates And Download Steps
The Delhi Development Authority has released the DDA Group A, B and C admit card 2025 on its official website. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket using their registration ID, enrolment number or date of birth.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
article-image

DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Important dates

Exam dates: December 16, 2025 to January 03, 2026

Release of exam city details: December 08, 2025

Admit card availability: December 14, 2025

DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Key Details

Total vacancies:

1,732 posts across Group A, B and C categories

Posts offered:

Deputy Director

Assistant Director

Assistant Executive Engineer

Junior Engineer

Stenographer

Patwari

Mali

Multitasking Staff (MTS)

Other ministerial and non-ministerial posts

DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Educational qualification

MTS and Mali: Class 10th or 12th pass with prescribed skills

Deputy Director and Assistant Director: Relevant degree as per post

Junior Engineer: Qualification in the respective engineering discipline

Other posts: As specified in the official notification

DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Age limit

Age criteria vary according to the post applied for

Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per DDA rules

Note: Candidates must ensure they meet all educational and age criteria before applying

DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Application Fee Details

General / EWS / OBC candidates: Rs 2,500

SC / ST / PH / Female candidates: Rs 1,500

Mode of payment:

- Debit card

- Credit card

- Internet banking

- IMPS

- Mobile wallets

DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Applicants can download their admission card by following these five steps:

Step 1: Go to dda.gov.in, the official DDA recruitment website.

Step 2: Select "DDA Group A, B, C Exam City Intimation" after navigating to the "Recruitment" or "Latest Notification" area.

Step 3: Enter the captcha code and your Enrolment Number, Registration ID, or Date of Birth.

Step 4: To view the details of your exam city and admit card, click the login option.

Step 5: Print the admit card after downloading it for your records.

Direct link to download admit card

DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

Name of the candidate

Roll number and application number

Exam date and exam shift

Exam city and exam centre address

Reporting time and gate closing time

Exam day instructions and guidelines

Note: Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination hall. Entry will not be permitted without it.

DDA Group A, B & C Admit Card 2025: Selection process

Written examination

Interview or skill test (as per the post)

Document verification

Medical examination

Before the test, candidates are urged to review all of the instructions listed on their admission card. A copy of the admit card should be kept securely until the recruiting process is over, and the DDA urges all candidates to confirm their exam city and reporting time beforehand.

