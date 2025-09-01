RBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2025 To be Declared Soon; Check Details Here

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2025 | rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare Class 10 and 12 compartment exam scores soon. The results will be available on the official websites of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Those who took supplementary exams must have their roll numbers handy so they may quickly obtain their scorecards.

The preliminary mark sheet can be downloaded immediately, while the original mark sheets will be distributed shortly at the respective schools.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Result 2025: How to download the scorecard?

Applicants can use the steps given below to download the result:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Review all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the RBSE result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the marksheet and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: To reduce website congestion, the board may give alternate choices such as DigiLocker and SMS services.

Details mentioned in the RBSE compartment result 2025

The online scoreboard will feature information such as the student’s name and roll number, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks and percentage, qualifying status (pass/fail), and division allotted.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary 2025: Exam details

On August 6 and 8, 2025, the board administered supplementary tests to both Classes 10 and 12. These exams were offered to provide students with a second opportunity after failing one or more courses in the annual board exams. The results are scheduled to be released by the end of August or the first week of September.

Students will be deemed eligible for the current academic session if they pass the supplemental tests. Those who fail may be compelled to reappear in the following academic cycle. The board is also anticipated to begin applications for revaluation and rechecking immediately after the results are released.