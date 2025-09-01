RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Exam City Slip To Be Released Today; Check Vacancy Details Here

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 |

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is anticipated to release the exam city slip for the Ministerial and Isolated Categories positions (CEN NO: 07/2024) today, September 1, on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. The recruitment intends to fill 1036 vacancies.

The official notification reads, “The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days before the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.”

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

1. Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) of different subjects: 187

2. Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training): 03

3. Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) of different subjects: 338

4. Chief Law Assistant: 54

5. Public Prosecutor: 20

6. Physical Training Instructor (English Medium): 18

7. Scientific Assistant/Training: 02

8. Junior Translator (Hindi): 130

9. Senior Publicity Inspector: 03

10. Staff & welfare Inspector: 59

11. Librarian: 10

12. Music Teacher (Female): 03

13. Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects: 188

14. Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School): 02

15. Laboratory Assistant /School: 07

16. Lab Assistant Grade 3 (Chemist and Metallurgist): 12

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The important dates are as follows:

1. Application starting date: 7th January 2025

2. Last Date to apply: 28th February 2025

3. Last date to pay the fees: 1st & 2nd March 2025

4. Correction window (without fee): 3rd to 12th March 2025

5. Correction window (with fee): 13th to 22nd March 2025

6. Application Status: 12th July 2025

7. Exam city slip: 10 days before exam date

8. Admit card: 4 days before the exam

9. Exam Date: 10th to 12th September 2025

How to download the RRB Ministerial and Isolated exam city slip?

To view the exam city slip, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Click ok the Ministerial and Isolated exam city slip link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RRB Ministerial and Isolated exam city slip and take a printout of the same for further reference.