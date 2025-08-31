 Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For Six Posts Starts; Check Salary Structure Here
The Central Bank of India Samajik Utthan Avam Prashikshan Sansthan (CBI-SUAPS) announced a contract recruitment for six positions at Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) in Coochbehar and Alipurduar, West Bengal.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025 | centralbankofindia.co.in

The application procedure is exclusively available offline, and the deadline for applications is September 15, 2025.

Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

1. Alipurduar RSETI: 2 Faculty, 2 Office Assistants, 1 Attendant

2. Coochbehar RSETI: 1 Faculty

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Salary Structure

The salary structure is as follows:

1. Faculty: Rs 30,000 per month

2. Office Assistant: Rs 20,000 per month

3. Attendant: Rs 14,000 per month

Note: No further allowances or perks will be granted

article-image

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Faculty: Graduate or postgraduate in any discipline (priority for MSW, MA Rural Development, Sociology, Psychology, B.Sc. Agriculture, etc.) with computer skills and teaching abilities. Retired bank officers with relevant experience will be given priority.

2. Office Assistant: BSW/BA/B.Com graduates with computer skills and knowledge of accounting and record-keeping.

3. Attendant: The minimum requirement is Class 10 (Matriculation) with the ability to read and write in the native language.

4. Age limit: Applicants must be between the ages of 22 and 40 and live in or near the same district.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Suitable applicants should submit their applications in the appropriate format to:

Regional Manager/Co-Chairman of the District Level RSETI Advisory Committee (DLRAC) at the Central Bank of India's Regional Office in Coochbehar, West Bengal - 736101.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Applicants will be shortlisted based on their qualifications and invited to a personal interview. The Trust will decide on the final pick.

