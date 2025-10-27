IPP Bank GDS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 348 Posts Closes Soon; Check Details Here

IPP Bank GDS Recruitment 2025 | ippbonline.com

IPP Bank GDS Recruitment 2025: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will close the registration process for the 348 GDS Executive positions soon. Aspirants can apply through IPPB's official website at ippbonline.com.

IPP Bank GDS Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

A total of 348 positions have been advertised. The postings are spread over multiple postal circles, namely Uttar Pradesh (40), Madhya Pradesh (29), Maharashtra, and Goa (32), among others. Aspirants must submit an application for the circle that corresponds to their region of qualification.

IPP Bank GDS Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Start of online registration process: 09/10/2025

2. Last to register: 29/10/2025

3. Last date to print the application form: 13/11/2025

4. Last date to make payment: 09/10/2025 to 29/10/2025

IPP Bank GDS Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will be based on merit, as determined by graduation marks. Those selected will have their documents verified, and an online test may be required. There is no need for a personal interview, which keeps the procedure transparent and scholarly.

Read Also SSC CGL Tier I Result 2025 Anytime Soon; Details Here

IPP Bank GDS Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Here's how applicants can submit applications for the IPPB GDS recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IPP Bank at ippbonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Careers and then on Current Openings.

Step 3: After this, open the Executive Recruitment 2025 notification and then click 'Apply Online.'

Step 4: Next, candidates need to register themselves with their basic details.

Step 5: Now, log in using the registration number and password.

Step 6: Fill out the details such as personal and educational information, and then choose the preferred postal circle.

Step 7: Now, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 8: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

IPP Bank GDS Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Intimation fees are ₹150 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and ₹750 for all others.

IPP Bank GDS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must have a graduate degree from an accredited university. As of August 1, 2025, the age limit spans between 20 and 35 years, with government-mandated relaxations for applicants from designated groups.