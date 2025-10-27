 SSC CGL Tier I Result 2025 Anytime Soon; Details Here
The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 will be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam was held on September 12–26, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
SSC CGL Tier I Result 2025 | Canva

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to issue the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in. According to media reports, the results are expected in early November 2025. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam was held on September 12–26, 2025, with a re-test on October 14 for select applicants.

A PDF merit list including the chosen individuals' roll numbers will be made public by the commission. Along with this, a second link will be established for individual scorecards and marks, which may be obtained by logging into the applicant's site with the registration ID and password.

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2025: How to download?

Aspirants can verify their results and scorecard by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to download the result PDF as per their category or post.

Step 4: Next, use Ctrl+F to search their roll number in the list.

Step 5: Now, applicants can get their individual scorecards by logging in through the dashboard and downloading their marks.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout of the result PDF and scorecard for further reference.

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2025: Details mentioned

The result PDF will include the selected applicants' roll numbers, category-specific cut-off marks, and instructions on how to retrieve individual scorecards.

article-image

Cut-off marks list

Along with the findings, the SSC will release cut-off marks for each category. These cut-offs differ for the UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories, depending on the number of openings and the complexity of the exam.

The merit list will include the roll numbers of individuals who qualify for Tier 2. The final merit list will be created based on normalised scores from both stages.

According to previous trends, applicants should expect competitive cut-offs for Assistant, Income Tax Officer, and other Group B positions, which draw more applications.

What's next?

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam, which evaluates advanced reasoning, numeric ability, general awareness, and English comprehension, will be taken by those who made the short list in the Tier 1 results.

