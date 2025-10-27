 JSSC JSACE Final Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download
The final answer key for the Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Examination 2025 (JSACE 2025) has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission on the official website of JSSC.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
JSSC JSACE Final Answer Key 2025 | jssc.jharkhand.gov.in

JSSC JSACE Final Answer Key 2025: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued the final answer key for the Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Examination 2025 (JSACE 2025). Those who qualify can get the final answer key from the JSSC's official website, jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.

The exam was held on September 14, 2025, in several exam centres around Jhansi district. The Commission plans to fill 23 vacancies.

How to download the JSSC JSACE final answer key 2025?

To download the answer key, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JSACE final answer key 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to log in with their details and then submit.

Step 4: Check the answer key carefully.

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download

The official notice reads, "On 14 September 2025, the Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Examination 2025 was conducted. Candidates were given time until 5 October 2025 to submit objections regarding the provisional answer key and model answer key. After reviewing all the objections, the subject experts have released the final answer key, which can be viewed on the commission’s official website https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in until 28 October 2025."

