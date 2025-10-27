CBSE Board Exams 2026: LOC Data Correction Window Ends Today; Details Here

CBSE Board Exams 2026 | cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education plans to end the LOC data correction window on Monday, October 27, 2025. Schools are expected to submit authentic student data for Class 10 and 12 board examinations via the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: What can be edited?

The board allows for corrections/modifications to applicant details such as name, parent name, DOB, or subject correction. Parents should check that the following information is correct:

1. Ensure that your ward’s personal details — including name, date of birth, and parents’ names — are filled in accurately.

2. Use the full form of all names instead of abbreviations, as complete names will be required for official documentation in the future.

3. Include the surname, especially if your ward intends to travel abroad, as many countries mandate it.

4. Verify that the date of birth is accurate in every respect.

5. If your child holds a passport, cross-check the details with the passport before submitting the information.

6. Carefully fill in the subjects for both Class X and XII in the LOC, as no changes will be permitted after the correction deadline.

7. Parents are fully responsible for ensuring that all details submitted in the LOC are accurate and verified.

Why is the correction window open?

The LOC data correction window is designed to assist schools, parents, and students in ensuring that only the right student data is entered into the LOC in order for the examinations to run smoothly. Once the window ends, there will be no opportunity to update or correct the data.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Practical dates

The CBSE has announced the timetable for the Board Practical Exam. The board practical test will be conducted from February 17 to July 15, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (or until 12:30 p.m. for disciplines such as painting and automobile).