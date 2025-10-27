Lilavatibai Podar High School Concludes Two-Day Inter-School Festival ‘Zenith 2025’

Mumbai: Lilavatibai Podar High School concluded its two-day inter-school festival, Zenith 2025, held on October 10 and 11. The event marked the eighteenth edition of the annual fest, built around this year’s theme “Arcade”, which revisited the late-2000s era when Zenith began. The theme encouraged students to draw from the nostalgia of early video games and childhood memories while connecting it with creativity and learning.

Celebrating Eighteen Years of Zenith

As Zenith turned eighteen, the school described the festival as a reflection on growth and continuity. Each event carried references to the arcade culture of the time, combining literary, visual, and performing arts with conventional and unconventional sports. Students were encouraged to revisit interests from their younger years while engaging with new skills through performance, design, and collaboration.

More than 25 schools and over 800 students from across Mumbai took part. Among them were Hiranandani Foundation School, Bombay Scottish School (Powai), Aditya Birla World Academy, Arya Vidya Mandir, Gundecha Education Academy, R. N. Podar Senior Secondary School, Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, Pawar Public School (Bhandup), City International School, Vibgyor High (multiple branches), and Jasudben M. L. School.

MOHSIN REKHI

Competition and Participation

Across the two days, students competed in events such as Infinitus, Illuminaire, YOUniverse, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Sports. These events combined discussion, creativity, and teamwork.

Each category was evaluated by panels of invited professionals including storyteller Sarita Nair, climate advocate Karnav Rastogi, theatre artist Harshit Anurag, psychologist Dr. Sukhmeet K. Kalsi, filmmaker Priyanka Tanwar, musician Teemeer Chimulkar, and content creators Vidhi Varma and Bhudhav Sharma. Their role was to assess performances, share professional insight, and guide students through their creative process.

At the end of the festival, Hiranandani Foundation School, Thane, was declared the overall winner in both age categories, ZenB and ZenPlus.