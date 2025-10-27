 Lilavatibai Podar High School Concludes Two-Day Inter-School Festival ‘Zenith 2025’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLilavatibai Podar High School Concludes Two-Day Inter-School Festival ‘Zenith 2025’

Lilavatibai Podar High School Concludes Two-Day Inter-School Festival ‘Zenith 2025’

Lilavatibai Podar International School hosted Zenith 2025 on October 10–11, marking its 18th year. The arcade-themed fest saw participation from 25+ schools and 800 students, with Hiranandani Foundation School winning the overall trophy.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Lilavatibai Podar High School concluded its two-day inter-school festival, Zenith 2025, held on October 10 and 11. The event marked the eighteenth edition of the annual fest, built around this year’s theme “Arcade”, which revisited the late-2000s era when Zenith began. The theme encouraged students to draw from the nostalgia of early video games and childhood memories while connecting it with creativity and learning.

Celebrating Eighteen Years of Zenith

As Zenith turned eighteen, the school described the festival as a reflection on growth and continuity. Each event carried references to the arcade culture of the time, combining literary, visual, and performing arts with conventional and unconventional sports. Students were encouraged to revisit interests from their younger years while engaging with new skills through performance, design, and collaboration.

More than 25 schools and over 800 students from across Mumbai took part. Among them were Hiranandani Foundation School, Bombay Scottish School (Powai), Aditya Birla World Academy, Arya Vidya Mandir, Gundecha Education Academy, R. N. Podar Senior Secondary School, Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, Pawar Public School (Bhandup), City International School, Vibgyor High (multiple branches), and Jasudben M. L. School.

FPJ Shorts
Massive Blow! Star Indian Player Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Due To Injury: Reports
Massive Blow! Star Indian Player Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Due To Injury: Reports
'Congress Leader Priyank Kharge Is First Class Idiot,' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
'Congress Leader Priyank Kharge Is First Class Idiot,' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Blackmailed With AI Deepfakes Of His Sisters, 19-Year-Old Faridabad Student Dies By Suicide; 2 Booked
Blackmailed With AI Deepfakes Of His Sisters, 19-Year-Old Faridabad Student Dies By Suicide; 2 Booked
'Only The Guilty Feel Threatened': Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Shares Cryptic Note Amid Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Entry Rumours
'Only The Guilty Feel Threatened': Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Shares Cryptic Note Amid Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Entry Rumours

MOHSIN REKHI

Competition and Participation

Across the two days, students competed in events such as Infinitus, Illuminaire, YOUniverse, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Sports. These events combined discussion, creativity, and teamwork.

Each category was evaluated by panels of invited professionals including storyteller Sarita Nair, climate advocate Karnav Rastogi, theatre artist Harshit Anurag, psychologist Dr. Sukhmeet K. Kalsi, filmmaker Priyanka Tanwar, musician Teemeer Chimulkar, and content creators Vidhi Varma and Bhudhav Sharma. Their role was to assess performances, share professional insight, and guide students through their creative process.

At the end of the festival, Hiranandani Foundation School, Thane, was declared the overall winner in both age categories, ZenB and ZenPlus.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2025 Anytime Soon; Details Here

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2025 Anytime Soon; Details Here

Lilavatibai Podar High School Concludes Two-Day Inter-School Festival ‘Zenith 2025’

Lilavatibai Podar High School Concludes Two-Day Inter-School Festival ‘Zenith 2025’

Thane School Bus Driver Held For Threatening To Kidnap Student, Demanding ₹4 Lakh

Thane School Bus Driver Held For Threatening To Kidnap Student, Demanding ₹4 Lakh

Bangladesh: 50 Students Injured As Daffodil, City University Clash Turns Violent In Dhaka’s...

Bangladesh: 50 Students Injured As Daffodil, City University Clash Turns Violent In Dhaka’s...

Delhi University Acid Attack Survivor's Condition Stable, To Be Discharged From RML Hospital Today:...

Delhi University Acid Attack Survivor's Condition Stable, To Be Discharged From RML Hospital Today:...