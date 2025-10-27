 MPESB Begins Registration For Sub Inspector And Subedar Posts At esb.mp.gov.in; Check Details Here
MPESB has started the online application process for Madhya Pradesh Police Sub Inspector and Subedar posts from October 27, 2025. The last date to apply is November 10, and the exam will begin on January 9, 2026.

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Today, October 27, 2025, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, or MPESB, began accepting applications for the position of Sub Inspector and Subedar in the Madhya Pradesh Police. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply at esb.mp.gov.in, the MPESB's official website.
Candidates should be aware that November 10, 2025 is the deadline for submitting applications.

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Start of online application process: October 27, 2025

Last date to apply: November 10, 2025

Correction window: October 27, 2025 to November 15, 2025

Exam date: January 9, 2026 onwards

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

1. Subedar: 28 vacancies

2. Sub Inspector (General Duty Special Armed Forces): 95 vacancies

3. Sub Inspector (General Duty other than Special Armed Forces) : 377 vacancies

Note: The salary scale for all three positions is Level 9, with salaries ranging from 36200 to 114800.

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Exam dates and time

Exam Date: January 9, 2026

Number of Shifts: Two (Morning and Afternoon)

Shift 1:

Exam Time: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Reporting Time: 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM

Reading Time for Instructions: 9:20 AM to 9:30 AM

Shift 2:

Exam Time: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Reporting Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM

Reading Time for Instructions: 2:20 PM to 2:30 PM

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General/Unreserved category: ₹200

SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories: ₹100

MP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the MP Police SI, Subedar Recruitment 2025 Apply Online link after visiting the homepage.

Step 3: Now finish filling out your application.

Step 4: Scan and upload each of the requested documents.

Step 5: Click "Submit" after paying the application cost.

