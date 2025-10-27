JKSSB JE Civil Admit Cards 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

JKSSB JE Civil Admit Cards 2025 | jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB JE Civil admit cards 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) issued the hall tickets for the Junior Engineer (Civil) positions. Qualified applicants can download their admit cards from JKSSB's official website at jkssb.nic.in.

According to the announcement, the tests will be held on November 2, 2025. Previously, the JE (Electrical) was slated for August 30 and the JE (Civil) for September 21, 2025. The recruitment effort intends to fill 292 JE (Electrical) and 508 JE (Civil) positions.

How to download the JKSSB JE Civil admit cards 2025?

To obtain the hall ticket, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JE Civil admit card 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

What is the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board?

JKSSB stands for Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. It is a government body responsible for conducting recruitment examinations and selection processes for various non-gazetted posts in different departments of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.