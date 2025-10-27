 RSSB Rajasthan VDO Recruitment Exam 2025: City Intimation Slip To Be Out Tomorrow; Details Here
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will issue the city intimation slip for the Village Development Officer (VDO) recruitment exam 2025 tomorrow. The recruiting process intends to fill 850 VDO positions in the state's rural development department.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
RSSB Rajasthan VDO Recruitment Exam 2025 | Canva

RSSB Rajasthan VDO Recruitment Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will issue the city intimation slip for the Village Development Officer (VDO) recruitment exam 2025 on October 28, 2025, according to the official announcement. Candidates can download the city intimation slip on the official website of RSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Aspirants can download it by entering their application number and date of birth.

The recruiting process intends to fill 850 VDO positions in the state's rural development department.

RSSB Rajasthan VDO Recruitment Exam 2025: Details mentioned

The slip will contain crucial information such as the applicant's name, roll number, post name, advertisement number, and exam city. It does not mention the exam centre's address.

RSSB Rajasthan VDO Recruitment Exam 2025: How to download?

Once issued, applicants can get their Rajasthan VDO city intimation slip by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Village Development Officer (VDO) 2025 City Intimation Slip” link.

Step 3: Next, enter the details such as Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Now, submit the details and view the exam city carefully.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the slip for further reference.

RSSB Rajasthan VDO Recruitment 2025: What is a city intimation slip?

The city intimation slip functions as a pre-admit card notification, informing applicants of their assigned exam city. It enables applicants to plan their trip and logistics in advance. This will only be accessible via the official admit card.

RSSB Rajasthan VDO Recruitment 2025: Admit card

After the city intimation slip, the VDO test admit card will be issued closer to the exam day. Aspirants must bring a printed admit card, a valid photo ID, and any other relevant papers to the examination centre. The admit card will include information such as the exam date, shift time, the entire centre address, and exam-day recommendations. Aspirants are urged to carefully follow the guidelines to prevent disqualification or admission delays.

RSSB Rajasthan VDO Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The VDO test is set for November 2, 2025 (Sunday) and will be administered in an offline (OMR-based) format at various centres throughout Rajasthan.

