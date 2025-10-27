 JNUSU Polls 2025-26: Nomination Filing Kicks Off Ahead Of November 4 Elections
The nomination process for the 2025-26 JNUSU elections began on Monday, marking a key stage ahead of the November 4 polls. Candidates can file nominations from 9:30 am to 5 pm, with the final list released by 7 pm Tuesday. Campaigning is set to intensify as voting nears, with results to be declared on November 6.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The nomination filing process for the 2025-26 Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections commenced on Monday, marking a key stage in the run-up to the polls scheduled for November 4.

According to the schedule released by the election committee, candidates can file their nominations between 9:30 am and 5 pm on Monday.

The list of valid nominations will be released at 10 am on Tuesday, followed by the withdrawal of nominations between 2 pm and 5 pm the same day. The final list of candidates will be released by 7 pm, after which a press briefing and allotment of campaign spaces will be held at 8 pm.

The election process began on October 24 with the publication of the tentative voters' list and commencement of corrections.

With nominations underway, campaigning across the campus is expected to gather pace in the coming days.

The polls will be conducted on November 4, and the results will be declared on November 6.

In the 2024-25 JNUSU elections, Left-backed groups won three of the four central panel posts, while the ABVP bagged the joint secretary's seat.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

