 Haryana News: 19-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With AI-Generated Obscene Videos
Distressed by blackmailing, the student ended his own life by consuming some poisonous substance on Saturday, they said. In its complaint, the family said that someone hacked Rahul's mobile phone about two weeks ago.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Faridabad: A 19-year-old college student committed suicide here after he was allegedly blackmailed with AI-generated obscene pictures and videos of his and his three sisters, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Rahul, a second-year B.Com student at DAV College, lived with his family in Baselwa Colony.

Distressed by blackmailing, the student ended his own life by consuming some poisonous substance on Saturday, they said. In its complaint, the family said that someone hacked Rahul's mobile phone about two weeks ago.

After hacking the phone, some people used artificial intelligence (AI) to create nude photos and videos of Rahul and his three sisters. They sent these fake photos and videos via WhatsApp and demanded approximately Rs 20,000 from Rahul, his father Manoj Bharti alleged.

"The accused threatened Rahul that if he didn't pay, they would make the videos and photos viral on social media. Rahul became extremely distressed by this blackmailing. He was not eating properly.

"It was around 7 pm on Saturday when Rahul consumed sulphas tablets in his room. We immediately rushed him to the hospital, but he died during treatment," said Manoj Bharti.

The deceased's father said that when he checked his son's mobile phone, he found a lengthy conversation with one Sahil. In the chat, Sahil had sent nude photos and videos of Rahul and demanded money, he added.

"Along with Sahil, Neeraj Bharti, a young man known to Rahul, may also be involved in the case. Rahul last spoke to Neeraj on the day of the incident. In the chat, Sahil had also written words inciting Rahul to commit suicide," said the father.

Based on the family's complaint, an FIR was registered against Sahil, Neeraj Bharti and others under relevant sections of the BNS at Faridabad Old police station on Sunday, said police.

"This case is a serious example of cybercrime in which AI technology has been misused. We are trying to track down the accused based on technical evidence. They will be arrested soon," said Vishnu Prasad, SHO of Faridabad Old police station.

According to the police, the family of Manoj Bharti, who works as a driver, is originally from Siwan district of Bihar, and has been living in Faridabad for the past 50 years.

Of Manoj Bharti's three daughters, two are married. Rahul was his youngest son, the police said.

