 UPSSSC Announces Exam Dates For Forest Guard, Junior Assistant, And Other Posts At upsssc.gov.in; Check Complete Schedule Here
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the 2025–2026 exam calendar at upsssc.gov.in. The Forest Guard Main Exam will begin on November 9, 2025, followed by various exams till January 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image

UPSSSC Exam Dates: The exam schedule for the 2025–2026 academic year has been made public by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, or UPSSSC. The schedule is available at upsssc.gov.in, the official website.
The announcement states that the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main Examination 2025 will take place on November 9, 2025. The exam will take place between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

UPSSSC Exam Dates: Exam schedule

November 9, 2025

Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Main Exam (Advt: 10-Exam/2023)

- Time: 10 AM – 12 PM

November 16, 2025

Draftsman and Cartographer Main Exam (Advt: 11-Exam/2023)

- Time: 10 AM – 12 PM

Stenographer Main Exam (Advt: 09-Exam/2023)

- Time: 3 PM – 5 PM

November 22, 2025

Junior Assistant Main Exam (Advt: 09-Exam/2022)

- Type: Typing Test

November 23, 2025 – December 17, 2025

Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk & Assistant Level-3 Main Exam (Advt: 08-Exam/2023)

- Type: Typing Test

January 11, 2026

Health Worker (Female) Main Exam (Advt: 11-Exam/2024)

- Time: 10 AM – 12 PM

January 18, 2026

Stenographer Main Exam (Advt: 13-Exam/2024)

- Time: 10 AM – 12 PM

Date To Be Announced

Junior Assistant Main Exam (Advt: 12-Exam/2024)

UPSSSC Exam Dates: Step to download

By following the instructions listed below, candidates can view and download the exam calendar:

Step 1: Go to upsssc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: To view the UPPSC Examination Calendar 2025–2026, visit the link on the home page.

Step 3: The screen will show the exam calendar PDF.

Step 4: Verify the dates and download the exam schedule.

Step 5: Save a copy of it for later use.

UPSSSC Exam Dates: Selection Process

Candidates applying for various positions must go through the following stages:

Written Test – Candidates will first appear for a written examination.

Tests of Mental and Physical Endurance – Assessment of candidates’ mental and physical fitness.

Physical Eligibility Evaluation – Evaluation based on the minimum physical requirements prescribed.

Medical Examination – Final approval will be granted after successful completion of the medical test.

Note:
Only candidates who qualify in each stage of the selection process will be considered for appointment.

Candidates are advised to visit UPSSSC's official website for additional information.

