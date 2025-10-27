 AISSEE 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon; Here's How To Apply
The online application process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2026 will end soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Multiple-choice questions will be included in the pen and paper (OMR sheet-based) test for both classes.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
AISSEE Registration 2026 | exams.nta.nic.in

AISSEE Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the online application process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2026, which is for admission to Class VI and Class IX in Sainik Schools/New Sainik Schools across the country for the academic year 2026–27. Those who are eligible may apply for the exam on the official website exams.nta.nic.in until October 30, 2025.

AISSEE 2026: Important dates

The deadline to pay the fee is October 31, 2025. The application correction process will be available from November 2 to 4, 2025. AISSEE 2026 will be held in January 2026, with results published within 4 to 6 weeks of the exam.

AISSEE Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for AISSEE, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the AISSEE 2026 registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, aspirants have to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Check Details Here
Step 4: Next, fill out the details, upload the necessary documents, make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

AISSEE 2026: Application fees

The application fee varies based on the candidate’s category. Candidates belonging to the General category, wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen, and those from the OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) category as per the central list are required to pay Rs. 850 as the application fee. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories, the fee is Rs. 700.

Read the official information bulletin here

AISSEE 2026: Exam pattern

Multiple-choice questions will be included in the pen and paper (OMR sheet-based) test for both classes. The exam will be in English for 180 minutes for Class 9 admissions and in 13 languages for 150 minutes for Class 6 admissions.

