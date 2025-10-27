 CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to conclude the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 on Monday, October 27, 2025. The cost can be paid using net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
CSIR UGC NET December 2025 | Canva

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to conclude the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 on Monday, October 27, 2025. Applicants can submit applications for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Important dates

According to the timetable, the registration window will be open till 11:50 PM. The deadline for a successful final transaction is October 28, 2025, and applicants will have the opportunity to update their information between October 30 and November 1, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: How to apply?

FPJ Shorts
Chhath Puja Sunset Time 2025: Know Sandhya Arghya Muhurat In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhopal, Ranchi, & Other Cities; Here's The Full List
Chhath Puja Sunset Time 2025: Know Sandhya Arghya Muhurat In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhopal, Ranchi, & Other Cities; Here's The Full List
Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore
Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border; BSF, Police Recover Over 5 kg Worth ₹25 Crore
Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check How To Download
Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check How To Download
Post-Diwali Rush: Pune Chokes Under Heavy Traffic; Gridlock Reported At Hinjawadi & Kharadi IT Parks - VIDEOS
Post-Diwali Rush: Pune Chokes Under Heavy Traffic; Gridlock Reported At Hinjawadi & Kharadi IT Parks - VIDEOS

Applicants can submit applications for the CSIR UGC NET by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 register link on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the register details and then log in to the account.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Read Also
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29
article-image

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application fees

Aspirants will also have to pay an application fee. The application fee is ₹1150/- for the General category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL), and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender category.

The cost can be paid using net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI. Service charges imposed by the relevant bank/payment gateway integrator, if applicable.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Exam details

On December 18, 2025, NTA will hold the CSIR UGC NET in CBT (Computer-Based Test) style in several cities throughout India. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in;...

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in;...

Delhi: 32-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Found Dead In Gandhi Vihar; Woman Among 3 Held As Police Unravel...

Delhi: 32-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Found Dead In Gandhi Vihar; Woman Among 3 Held As Police Unravel...

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released At esb.mp.gov.in; Exams To Be Held In Two Shifts From...

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released At esb.mp.gov.in; Exams To Be Held In Two Shifts From...

JKSSB JE Civil Admit Cards 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

JKSSB JE Civil Admit Cards 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

Scary! Law Student Brutally Attacked In Kanpur; Stomach Split, Fingers Chopped After Shop Dispute

Scary! Law Student Brutally Attacked In Kanpur; Stomach Split, Fingers Chopped After Shop Dispute