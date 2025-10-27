CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 | Canva

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to conclude the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 on Monday, October 27, 2025. Applicants can submit applications for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Important dates

According to the timetable, the registration window will be open till 11:50 PM. The deadline for a successful final transaction is October 28, 2025, and applicants will have the opportunity to update their information between October 30 and November 1, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: How to apply?

Applicants can submit applications for the CSIR UGC NET by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 register link on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the register details and then log in to the account.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application fees

Aspirants will also have to pay an application fee. The application fee is ₹1150/- for the General category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL), and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender category.

The cost can be paid using net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI. Service charges imposed by the relevant bank/payment gateway integrator, if applicable.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Exam details

On December 18, 2025, NTA will hold the CSIR UGC NET in CBT (Computer-Based Test) style in several cities throughout India. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.