 NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29

NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card: NHPC has released the Junior Engineer (JE) Admit Card 2025 for the October 29 examination, with over 74,000 candidates expected to appear. Candidates must download the admit card from nhpcindia.com and carry it along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card | Official Website

NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) on Sunday published the Admit Card of the Junior Engineer (JE) 2025. Applicants of the recruitment test can access and download the NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card on nhpcindia.com.

The test will be conducted on October 29, 2025, and the number of applicants is approximated to be more than 74,000 to appear in different posts such as the Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, E&C), Supervisor (IT), Sr. Accountant, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, and Hindi Translator.

The admit card is an obligatory access ticket to the exam centre and has to be brought in addition to an eligible photo ID. Accessing it will reveal the necessary details like the name of the candidate, roll number, the details of the registration, the exam date and the timings of the exam shift, the venue of the exam, the centre code and a section where the formal photograph of the candidate is displayed. It is recommended that the candidates make sure that everything is correct when they are taking the exams.

Exam Pattern

The NHPC 2025 exam will be done in Computer-Based Test (CBT) form, and the questions will be objective-based multi-choice questions. JE (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/E&C), Supervisor (IT), and Sr. Accountant have 200 questions, and Assistant Rajbhasa Officer and Hindi Translator have 110 questions. The time needed to complete the exam is three hours. Selection incorporates CBT, written test (where applicable) and document check to be appointed in the end.

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- nhpcindia.com

Step 2: Click on the link NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the registration number and password on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NHPC JE admit card 2025 and take a printout for future reference.

NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Direct Link

