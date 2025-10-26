 MHA Opens Online Applications For Intelligence Bureau ACIO Technical Posts; Check Fee, Eligibility & Selection Process
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs has opened applications for 258 IB ACIO Grade-II/Technical posts with a salary range of ₹44,900–₹1,42,400, and the last date to apply is November 16, 2025. Selection will be based on GATE scores, skill test, and interview, with All India Service liability for successful candidates.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 | Image: Canva

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated the online application procedure for the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Technical positions in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The application can be submitted on the official site till November 16, 2025.

An announcement has been made of 258 vacancies, 90 Computer Science and Information Technology and 168 Electronics and Communication. The posts are Pay Level 7 with a payment between 44,900 to 1,42,400 and allowances.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants need to have attended GATE 2023, 2024 or 2025 in the related field and have a graduate degree in Computer Science/IT or Electronics and Communication. The upper age limit is 18 to 27 years on 16 November 2025, and restrictions as per government regulations are allowed.

Selection Process

Short-listing of the candidates will be based on their highest score in GATE after which they will be subject to Skill Test and Interview both in Delhi.

Service & Posting

The post is accompanied by the All India Service Liability, where the successful candidates should be ready to work in any part of the country.

Application Fee

Each candidate will be charged an amount of 100 as a processing fee. Male applicants of the UR category, OBC, and EWS groups have to pay an extra 100 examination fee, which brings their total fee to 200.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.

