 Australian University Launches ₹28.5 Lakh Scholarship Scheme For Indian Students; Check Eligibility & Benefits
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAustralian University Launches ₹28.5 Lakh Scholarship Scheme For Indian Students; Check Eligibility & Benefits

Australian University Launches ₹28.5 Lakh Scholarship Scheme For Indian Students; Check Eligibility & Benefits

University in Australia has announced a scholarship package worth approximately ₹28.5 lakh for Indian students applying to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The financial support combines the India’s Early Acceptance Scholarship and the Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship, along with additional funding options in select fields.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Macquarie University Opens Scholarship Opportunity for Indian UG & PG Students | Image: Canva

Scholarships for Indian Students Abroad 2026: Macquarie University in Australia has recently announced a scholarship plan to attract Indian prospective students to the undergraduate and postgraduate programs. In this plan, the eligible students will have an opportunity to obtain financial aid amounting to approximately 28.5 lakh throughout their course of degree. The scholarship is a combination of the benefits of India's Early Acceptance Scholarship and the Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship.

Macquarie University has consolidated its position in the world ranking, ranking 9th in Australia and 166th in the world, in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, which measures university research output, industry partnership and innovative learning environment.

What the Scholarship Offers

The Early Acceptance Scholarship in India offers AUD 10000 (₹5.7 lakh) in the second semester of the first year and thereafter $ 5000 (2.8 lakh) per semester. Moreover, one-time Vice-Chancellor International Scholarship of AUD 10,000 (₹5.7 lakh) can also be awarded to a few students.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Commuters Slam Mumbai Metro Line 3 For Lack Of Escalators And Elevators At Airport Stations
Mumbai News: Commuters Slam Mumbai Metro Line 3 For Lack Of Escalators And Elevators At Airport Stations
'Bas Yehi Karo Tumlog': Farah Khan IRKED As Paps Record Her While Talking To Ashoke Pandit At Satish Shah's Funeral In Mumbai – Video
'Bas Yehi Karo Tumlog': Farah Khan IRKED As Paps Record Her While Talking To Ashoke Pandit At Satish Shah's Funeral In Mumbai – Video
'Mother Of Year!' Indian Mom Hires Band To Wake Up Sleeping Daughters, Internet Can’t Stop Laughing
'Mother Of Year!' Indian Mom Hires Band To Wake Up Sleeping Daughters, Internet Can’t Stop Laughing
47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets South Korean Counterpart, Discusses Strengthening Strategic Partnership
47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets South Korean Counterpart, Discusses Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Together, for a typical four-year degree program, the total financial benefit comes out to approximately ₹28.5 lakh.

Students may also apply for additional funding options, including:

-Faculty of Science & Engineering Sustainability Scholarship – AUD $5,000

-Faculty of Science & Engineering FIRST Australia Scholarship – AUD $5,000 per year

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the India’s Early Acceptance Scholarship, applicants must:

-Be a citizen of India

-Accept their Letter of Offer and pay the commencement fee before the specified deadline

-Remain enrolled throughout the course

-Not already receive full-tuition government-funded scholarships (unless approved by the university)

Read Also
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29
article-image

How to Apply

Admissions and scholarship applications must be submitted through the official Macquarie University application portal. The scholarship can be applied for at any time during the year, provided the student meets admission and payment deadlines.

Courses Covered

The scholarship applies to a wide range of study fields, including:

-Banking & Finance, Business Analytics, Management

-Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Networking

-Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Mechatronics, Renewable Energy)

-Media, Arts, Medical & Health Sciences

-Macquarie University’s Global Standing

Direct Link To Apply

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australian University Launches ₹28.5 Lakh Scholarship Scheme For Indian Students; Check...

Australian University Launches ₹28.5 Lakh Scholarship Scheme For Indian Students; Check...

BJP Leader ANS Prasad Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Celebrate Thevar Jayanthi As Student Festival On...

BJP Leader ANS Prasad Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Celebrate Thevar Jayanthi As Student Festival On...

From Scribbles To Pride: How A Gujarat School Transformed Handwriting & Learning

From Scribbles To Pride: How A Gujarat School Transformed Handwriting & Learning

'No Change In Kerala's Curriculum Due To Signing Of PM SHRI Scheme MoU': State Education Minister V....

'No Change In Kerala's Curriculum Due To Signing Of PM SHRI Scheme MoU': State Education Minister V....

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education