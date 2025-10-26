 BJP Leader ANS Prasad Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Celebrate Thevar Jayanthi As Student Festival On October 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBJP Leader ANS Prasad Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Celebrate Thevar Jayanthi As Student Festival On October 30

BJP Leader ANS Prasad Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Celebrate Thevar Jayanthi As Student Festival On October 30

In a detailed statement, Prasad described Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar as a "divine son and golden soul" who embodied the highest ideals of nationalism, unity, and personal discipline.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
BJP Leader ANS Prasad |

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to officially direct the School Education Department to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, popularly known as Thevar Jayanthi, as a transformative student festival across all schools and colleges on October 30.

In a detailed statement, Prasad described Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar as a "divine son and golden soul" who embodied the highest ideals of nationalism, unity, and personal discipline.

He appealed to the state government to declare Thevar Jayanthi as 'Discipline, Unity, and Solidarity Day' - a day dedicated to cultivating moral values and social responsibility among students.

Quoting Thevar's guiding principle, "Nationalism is my body, divinity is my soul," Prasad said the leader's life served as a timeless example of unwavering patriotism and humaneness.

FPJ Shorts
Trump Grooves To Malaysian Beats: US President Dances With PM Anwar Ibrahim During Malaysia Visit - VIDEO
Trump Grooves To Malaysian Beats: US President Dances With PM Anwar Ibrahim During Malaysia Visit - VIDEO
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?
Uttar Pradesh News: Bus Catches Fire On Agra-Lucknow Expressway Near Revri Toll Plaza; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Bus Catches Fire On Agra-Lucknow Expressway Near Revri Toll Plaza; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Telangana Cracks Down On Private Buses Over Safety Violations
Telangana Cracks Down On Private Buses Over Safety Violations

"Thevar's birth anniversary must not remain confined to commemorative rituals. It should become a festival that uplifts the student community, reminding them of their duty to live with purpose and virtue," he said.

Read Also
'Tamil Nadu To Pass Resolution Urging Ceasefire In Gaza,' Says CM MK Stalin - VIDEO
article-image

Highlighting the moral and social challenges faced by today’s youth, Prasad suggested that the observance of Thevar Jayanthi in schools should include awareness programmes on abstaining from tobacco, alcohol, and social media misuse.

"In an age when our culture and civility are eroded by vices and distractions, this day should inspire students to embrace self-discipline and righteousness," he stated.

Prasad called upon the state to integrate the teachings of great national figures like Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, and Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar into educational activities.

"Their lives and sacrifices must become part of the moral education of every student in Tamil Nadu," he said, adding that the government has a "solemn responsibility" to nurture such national consciousness through institutional effort.

He also recalled the wisdom of Thiruvalluvar's verse - 'Discipline brings no shame; it is cherished even beyond life itself' - observing that Thevar exemplified this ideal throughout his life.

Read Also
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Calls Delhi Visit Routine, CM Siddaramaiah To Announce Cabinet...
article-image

"By following his path, students can bring pride to their families and the nation," Prasad said.

The BJP spokesperson concluded that an official directive from Chief Minister Stalin declaring Thevar Jayanthi as 'Discipline, Unity, and Solidarity Day' would be a fitting tribute to his legacy and a milestone initiative to strengthen student character and national spirit across Tamil Nadu.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Leader ANS Prasad Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Celebrate Thevar Jayanthi As Student Festival On...

BJP Leader ANS Prasad Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Celebrate Thevar Jayanthi As Student Festival On...

From Scribbles To Pride: How A Gujarat School Transformed Handwriting & Learning

From Scribbles To Pride: How A Gujarat School Transformed Handwriting & Learning

'No Change In Kerala's Curriculum Due To Signing Of PM SHRI Scheme MoU': State Education Minister V....

'No Change In Kerala's Curriculum Due To Signing Of PM SHRI Scheme MoU': State Education Minister V....

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education

NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29

NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29