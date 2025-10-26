 From Scribbles To Pride: How A Gujarat School Transformed Handwriting & Learning
A Gujarat government school in Mehsana has run a 15-year handwriting initiative, led by teacher Adityabhai Darji, to boost students’ confidence and academic performance. The program has improved handwriting, vocabulary, and expression, fostered discipline and creativity, and strengthened students’ connection with Gujarati, earning them recognition in competitions.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
From Copying Books To Creative Assignments: How Homework In Indian Schools Is Transforming | FPJ (Representative Image)

Ahmedabad: Under an initiative running for 15 years, a government school in Gujarat's Mehsana district is helping students improve their handwriting to boost their self-esteem and academic performance.

Shreemati K B Shah Anupam Primary School in Vithoda village is transforming students' connection with Gujarati through a handwriting initiative led by teacher Adityabhai Darji since 2010.

Besides "remarkable" improvements in handwriting, the students' vocabulary and overall expression have become clearer. Moreover, the school consistently excels in calligraphy, essay writing, and poetry competitions, said Darji.

"Gandhiji said that bad handwriting is a sign of incomplete education. When a child has poor handwriting, they are stressed about whether their results will be good. But when they write in beautiful handwriting, their confidence increases and they start believing in themselves," he said.

The students have started writing better, and their connection with the language has also deepened, said the teacher. "This initiative has instilled discipline, patience, and creativity in the students," said Darji.

According to the teacher, students are now making fewer mistakes, and their academic progress is clearly visible.

"The school also honours students who excel in handwriting, which has boosted the children's confidence," he added.

Students also said that their handwriting has become better due to the initiative.

"I used to make many mistakes because of my handwriting, such as leaving too much space between letters. Because of these small mistakes, my handwriting used to look bad. But when I started correcting them, it became much more beautiful," said Atri Darji, a student of the school.

Manasvita, another student, said, "A chart provided by Darji sir helped us improve our handwriting. It included the structure of handwriting, vowels, consonants, and a paragraph." The teacher said the project has fostered love and pride for the Gujarati language among the students.

"It has not only resulted in better grades in exams but has also strengthened their cultural connection," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

