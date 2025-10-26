 Maharashtra MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow For 938 Posts; Know Exam Dates, Selection Process
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow For 938 Posts; Know Exam Dates, Selection Process

Maharashtra MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow For 938 Posts; Know Exam Dates, Selection Process

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: The Maharashtra MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025 online applications for 938 posts will close tomorrow, October 27. The Preliminary Exam is scheduled for January 4, 2026, and the selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and a Skill Test where applicable.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025 |

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 and has provided a total of 938 vacancies in different cadres of Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector and Technical Assistant. The registration period will end tomorrow, and interested and eligible candidates need to make their online applications until October 27, 2025. Preliminary Examination will be conducted on January 4, 2026.

Vacancy Details

Clerk-Typist: 852

Tax Assistant: 73

FPJ Shorts
US Life Insurers, Not LIC, Led Recent Adani Investments
US Life Insurers, Not LIC, Led Recent Adani Investments
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29
Tomorrow Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 27, Check Complete Details
Tomorrow Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 27, Check Complete Details

Industry Inspector: 9

Technical Assistant: 4

Total Posts: 938

Selection Process

Recruitment will be based on a multi-stage selection:

Preliminary Examination: An examination of 100 marks general to all the posts.

Main Examination: 400 marks for those who pass Prelims.

Skill Test: To be used in Clerk- Typist and Tax Assistant jobs (Typing Test).

Document Checking: Checking of original certificates and educational qualifications prior to final appointment.

Application Fee

General: Rs. 394

OBC/SC/ST/EWS/Orphan: Rs. 294

Ex-Servicemen: Rs. 44

Eligibility Criteria

Education: A degree from a reputed university; some of the positions, such as Technical Assistant and/or Industry Inspector could need a specialised qualification in science or engineering.

Age Limit: 18 to 38 years on October 1, 2025, and age relaxation is provided to the reserved categories.

It is also advisable that the candidates submit their online applications by the deadline to prevent the last-minute technical problem. The applications may be submitted through the official MPSC portal.

Read Also
India Sees Surge In Medical Education: Number Of Colleges Increased From 387 To 819 In 11 Years
article-image

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “MPSC Group C Advertisement 2025” on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to register themselves

Step 4: Fill out the application form, pay the required fee and upload the documents

Note: Download the MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29

NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29

Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Writes To PM Modi Over Administrative & Academic Concerns At Tezpur...

Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Writes To PM Modi Over Administrative & Academic Concerns At Tezpur...

IISER Kolkata's Dibyendu Das Wins Prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award 2025

IISER Kolkata's Dibyendu Das Wins Prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award 2025

Himachal Pradesh: Rice For Children Found Infested With Weevil Larvae, Worms At 10 Anganwadi Centres

Himachal Pradesh: Rice For Children Found Infested With Weevil Larvae, Worms At 10 Anganwadi Centres

Maharashtra MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow For 938 Posts; Know Exam...

Maharashtra MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow For 938 Posts; Know Exam...